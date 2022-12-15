Are you wondering how to watch Bleach in order? Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has become one of the highest-rated animes ever, and for good reason. This latest arc picks up where the series ended and continues the amazing story. You may have never watched Bleach before and want to see the hype. Or you may want to watch the main Bleach arcs to remember the story. Whatever the case, we have the ultimate Bleach watch order list you will ever need. It will take you roughly 155 minutes to watch all that bleach has to go over. With 379 episodes and multiple specials and movies, it may be hard to know where to start.
How to Watch Bleach in Order
We have provided you with the best way how to watch bleach in order based chronologically on the story arcs. This includes all episodes, with filler, the specials, and the movies. We have also included a list of all Bleach filler episodes so you can decide to skip them without missing any important part of the story arc you are currently in.
Bleach with all Filler, Specials, and Movies
Here is the full watch order, which includes all fillers, specials, and movies in chronological order:
- Origin & Soul Society Arc
- Bleach: Episodes 1-7
- Bleach: Memories in the Rain
- Bleach: 13 Court Guard Squads Omake
- Bleach: Episodes 8-63
- Bleach: The Sealed Sword Frenzy
- Bleach: Episodes 64-109
- Bleach the Movie: Memories of Nobody
- Hueco Mundo Arc
- Bleach: Episodes 110-137
- Bleach the Movie: The DiamondDust Rebellion
- Bleach the Movie: Fade to Black
- Bleach: Episodes 138-214
- Fake Karakura Town Arc
- Bleach: Episodes 215-299
- Bleach the Movie: Hell Verse
- Bleach: Episodes 300-342
- Substitute Soul Reaper Arc
- Bleach: Episodes 343-366
- Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Arc
- Bleach: Episodes 1-13
Bleach Filler Episodes
Here is a listing of filler episodes if you decide you don’t want to watch them:
- Bleach: Episode 33
- Bleach: Episode 50
- Bleach: Episodes 64-108
- Bleach: Episodes 128-137
- Bleach: Episodes 147-149
- Bleach: Episodes 168-189
- Bleach: Episodes 204-205
- Bleach: Episode 213-214
- Bleach: Episodes 228-266
- Bleach: Episode 287
- Bleach: Episodes 298-299
- Bleach: Episodes 303-305
- Bleach: Episodes 311-341
- Bleach: Episode 355
You can stream Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War exclusively on Hulu and Disney+.
- This article was updated on December 15th, 2022