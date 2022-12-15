Are you wondering how to watch Bleach in order? Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has become one of the highest-rated animes ever, and for good reason. This latest arc picks up where the series ended and continues the amazing story. You may have never watched Bleach before and want to see the hype. Or you may want to watch the main Bleach arcs to remember the story. Whatever the case, we have the ultimate Bleach watch order list you will ever need. It will take you roughly 155 minutes to watch all that bleach has to go over. With 379 episodes and multiple specials and movies, it may be hard to know where to start.

How to Watch Bleach in Order

We have provided you with the best way how to watch bleach in order based chronologically on the story arcs. This includes all episodes, with filler, the specials, and the movies. We have also included a list of all Bleach filler episodes so you can decide to skip them without missing any important part of the story arc you are currently in.

Bleach with all Filler, Specials, and Movies

Here is the full watch order, which includes all fillers, specials, and movies in chronological order:

Origin & Soul Society Arc Bleach : Episodes 1-7 Bleach: Memories in the Rain Bleach: 13 Court Guard Squads Omake Bleach: Episodes 8-63 Bleach : The Sealed Sword Frenzy Bleach: Episodes 64-109 Bleach the Movie: Memories of Nobody

Hueco Mundo Arc Bleach: Episodes 110-137 Bleach the Movie: The DiamondDust Rebellion Bleach the Movie: Fade to Black Bleach: Episodes 138-214

Fake Karakura Town Arc Bleach: Episodes 215-299 Bleach the Movie: Hell Verse Bleach: Episodes 300-342

Substitute Soul Reaper Arc Bleach: Episodes 343-366

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Arc Bleach: Episodes 1-13



Bleach Filler Episodes

Here is a listing of filler episodes if you decide you don’t want to watch them:

Bleach: Episode 33

Bleach: Episode 50

Bleach: Episodes 64-108

Bleach: Episodes 128-137

Bleach: Episodes 147-149

Bleach: Episodes 168-189

Bleach: Episodes 204-205

Bleach: Episode 213-214

Bleach: Episodes 228-266

Bleach: Episode 287

Bleach: Episodes 298-299

Bleach: Episodes 303-305

Bleach: Episodes 311-341

Episodes 311-341 Bleach: Episode 355

You can stream Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War exclusively on Hulu and Disney+.

- This article was updated on December 15th, 2022