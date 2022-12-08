Are you wondering where to watch Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War? Fans of the hit manga and anime television series have been treated with a direct sequel to the anime tv series that covers the manga’s last story arc called Thousand-Year Blood War. If you aren’t aware of what this entry in the franchise is about, here is the official description: When a new enemy appears, Substitute Soul Reaper Ichigo Kurosaki jumps back into the battlefield with his Zanpakuto to help those in need. With all the available streaming services, it may be tough to know where to watch what has become the highest-rated anime. Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War.

Where to Watch Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War

Viz Media announced that you could watch Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War on Hulu in the United States and through a simulcast on Disney+ for those outside the United States. New episodes drop on Hulu every Tuesday at 8 am EST. Popular Japanese and American voice actors like Masakazu Morita, Michelle Ruff, Stephanie Sheh, Kirk Thornton, and Johnny Yong Bosch reprise their characters from the original Bleach anime and video games.

There are currently six episodes available with English Dubs at the moment. There is currently no update to Hulu’s December release calendar that shows when additional dubs will be released for the remaining episodes. That doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the series with the subbed version of the episode, though, so you don’t miss out on the hype!

How Many Cours Will Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Have?

It was announced that the series would have four total cours. The first cour will have 13 episodes in total, and there will be breaks in-between the different cours. The entire run of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War through its four cours will cover volumes 55-74, which is up to the manga’s ending.

We will continue to provide additional details like episode explainers and pre-episode guides, so check back often!

You can stream Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War exclusively on Hulu and Disney+.

- This article was updated on December 8th, 2022