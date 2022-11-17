Are you wondering how to watch the Descendant movies in order? The Descendants is a series of Disney Channel musical fantasy movies centering around the children of some of the most famous Disney Villains. The Descendant movies serve as a continuation of Disney’s classic animated films. All three of the movies, and their soundtracks, proved to be a huge success for Disney as it spawned a host of TV spin-offs, books, and short films. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the Descendant movies in order.

How to Watch the Descendant Movies in Order

You will want to watch the Descendant movies by their release date, as every sequel builds upon the last movie. You will surely be lost if you attempt to watch the movies out of order. Here is everything you need to know about the trilogy, plus the officially announced fourth installment of the Descendant movies.

Descendants (2015)

Description: The teenage son of the king and queen of Auradon offers the trouble-making children of villains a chance to attend prep school in the kingdom.

Descendants broke a lot of records when Disney released it in 2015. 6.6 million viewers watched the premiere making it the most-watched broadcast of 2015 on Disney’s network and the fifth most-watched original movie on cable television. Descendants’ soundtrack hit number 1 on the US Billboard 200, which was last achieved by High School Musical 2 in 2007.

Descendants 2 (2017)

Description: Mal, Evie, Carlos, and Jay try to adjust to life in Auradon, but Mal becomes overwhelmed with pressure and returns to her roots.

The sequel to the hit movie was simulcast on an astounding six channels during its premiere, including ABC, Disney, Disney XD, Freeform, Lifetime, and Lifetime Movies, and was viewed by 8.9 million viewers.

Descendants 3 (2019)

Description: The teenagers of Disney’s most infamous villains return to the Isle of the Lost to recruit a new batch of villainous offspring to join them at Auradon Prep.

Descendants 3’s soundtrack hit number 7 on the US Billboard 200 and number 1 on the Billboard Kid Albums chart. Dove Cameron won the Kids’ Choice Award for Favorite Movie actress.

Descendants 4 (2023)

During the D23 Expo in September 2022, Disney officially announced Descendants 4 was in development and will air on Disney+ sometime in 2023. The working, unofficial title is the Pocketwatch. Little is known about the new movie, but here is what we know. The fourth installment will center around Chole, the teenage daughter of the Queen of Hearts, and the daughter of Prince Charming and Cinderella teaming up to prevent some catastrophic event. Jennifer Phang will direct, and China Anne McClain will reprise her role as Uma. Dara Renee and Kylie Cantrall will be joining the cast.

Bonus

If you are a huge Descendant fan and are wondering what order you should read The Isle of the Lost book series and watch the movies in to prepare yourself for Descendants 4, here is your bonus list:

Book 1 – The Isle of the Lost

Descendants

Book 2 – Return to the Isle of the Lost

Book 3 – Rise of the Isle of the Lost

Descendants 2

Book 4 – Escape from the Isle of the Lost

Descendants 3

Descendants 4 (when it releases)

All three of the Descendant movies are available for streaming on Disney+.

- This article was updated on November 17th, 2022