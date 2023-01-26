How to Watch The Seven Deadly Sins in Chronological Order

The Seven Deadly Sins is an anime with many ups and downs throughout its run, but it’s still a popular series. With a big universe with the potential to tell various stories, and an adaptation of The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse on the way, fans want to know how to watch the anime in chronological order.

The Seven Deadly Sins in Chronological Order

The Seven Deadly Sins anime has several seasons, OVAs, and movies. We’ll also include the new anime The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse set to be released in 2023, like many other anticipated sequels. The story follows Percival, who loves his simple life, but longs for an exciting adventure. Soon, the boy finally has the chance to part on his great journey, however, it’s to chase down the one who took everything from him.

Let’s check out the chronological order for the whole series (note that it’s different from the release order):

Bandit Ban (2015) (OVA)

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 1 (2014)

Heroes Funtime (2015) (OVA)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Signs of Holy War (2015)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of Commandments (2018)

The Seven Deadly Sins Movie 1: Prisoners of the Sky (2018)

Heroes’ Frolic (2018) (OVA)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of the Gods (2019)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement (2021)

The Seven Deadly Sins Movie 2: Cursed by Light (2021)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh (2022)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse (2023)

The Seven Deadly Sins in Release Order

Although you can watch it in chronological order without problems, as it only changes the order of a few OVAs, this is the recommended one.

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 1 (2014)

The Seven Deadly Sins OVAs

The Seven Deadly Sins: Signs of Holy War (2015)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of Commandments (2018)

The Seven Deadly Sins Movie 1: Prisoners of the Sky (2018)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Heroes’ Frolic (2018) (OVA)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of the Gods (2019)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement (2021)

The Seven Deadly Sins Movie 2: Cursed by Light (2021)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh (2022)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse (2023)

The Seven Deadly Sins in Release Order Without Fillers

Unfortunately, we don’t have all the time in the world, and there are lots of new anime to watch, so we’ll help and tell you the watch order without fillers too.

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 1 (2014)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of Commandments (2018)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of the Gods (2019)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement (2021)

The Seven Deadly Sins Movie 2: Cursed by Light (2021)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh (2022)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse (2023)

- This article was updated on January 26th, 2023