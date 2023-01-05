Best Upcoming Winter 2023 Anime You Have to Watch

We receive more than 40 new anime every season, and Winter 2023 won’t be different. It’s full of exciting sequels and original adaptations. Exploring everything coming out in the next few months is a bit of a daunting task, especially if you are new to this world of anime, so we’re here to help you not get lost and find some interesting watches.

Best Upcoming Winter 2023 Anime

Let’s check out some of the best anime to watch in the Winter 2023 season and find out more about them.

Trigun Stampede (January 7)

Description: The season will explore the past of Vash, the protagonist, and his brother, Knives Millions. Currently, what keeps people alive on the desert planet are the biological generators, Plants. While Knives is trying to take all of them, saying they belong to him and his brother, Vash will need to fight to save everyone else.

Why you should watch it: Trigun is a pretty popular 90s anime, but many people haven’t watched it. Stampede is your chance to get to know more about the series if you aren’t very interested in the first one, as it can be watched without prior knowledge. From the trailers, we can see the story is intriguing and the action scenes will be amazing.

Buddy Daddies (January 7)

Description: Kazuki Kurusu, a criminal coordinator, and his best friend Rei Suwa, a professional assassin, find Miri on Christmas Day. They end up having to protect the girl, who was only looking for her father, a notorious mafia boss, when a sudden shooting starts.

Why you should watch it: You miss Spy x Family, we all know you do. The anime also appears to be perfect for fans of The Way of the Househusband. If the staff nails the jokes and comedic time, it’ll definitely be one of the funniest comedies of the year. Mixing mafia with normal daily activities and comedy is an unexpected, but successful combination.

Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown (January 8)

Description: In the present, Takemichi finds out his friends still die and that Toman is worse than ever before, all because of an organization called Black Dragons. Takemichi sets his sight on it and swears to stop the organization no matter what.

Why you should watch it: The “Christmas Showdown” is easily the best story in Tokyo Revengers. As the manga came to an end, this is your perfect chance to revisit the greatest part of the story and see what Takemichi’s “do not give up” motto is capable of. We also get to see more of Chifuyu and Mitsuya, two of the best characters in the anime, which is always a treat.

NieR:Automata Ver1.1a (January 8)

Description: As an adaptation of the game NieR: Automata, it follows humankind’s attempt to reclaim earth for themselves. Machine Lifeforms almost led them to extinction, so 2B and 9S are androids deployed as ultimate weapons to eliminate the other machines and get the planet back.

Why you should watch it: NieR: Automata is a really popular game considered to be one of the best. The adaptation will be quite faithful to the original, but it’ll also make a few changes, meaning it’ll also be an interesting watch for people who have already played the game.

Vinland Saga Season 2 (January 10)

Description: After the events of season 1, Thorfinn becomes a slave on Ketil’s farm and has to work there with Einar, another slave, in order to win back his freedom. But, depressed by losing his purpose in life, Thorfinn can’t find the motivation to keep going and struggles to find the real meaning of living and being a true warrior.

Why you should watch it: Anime of the year. No questions asked. While the first season of Vinland Saga is great, manga readers know that now only perfection lies ahead. Thorffin’s quest to forget his revenge and become a true warrior is beautiful, inspiring, and captivating. The arc’s climax is easily one of the best-written and most impactful depictions of character development of all time.

Kaina of the Great Snow Sea (January 12)

Description: An ocean of snow surrounds the world, making it impossible to live there. People stay atop the Celestial Membrane, a surface spread out from giant trees. But Kaina finds Liliha, a girl who lives below the trees in the snow sea. How do people live there? And what other mysteries await them regarding the strange world?

Why you should watch it: The 3D animation might be a turn-off for some, but if you get past it, there’s at least one reward you will get: a masterclass on worldbuilding. Blame, a manga by the same creator, is a silent and stunning story told mostly through paneling and visuals. The romance and the mysteries are going to be fun, but what will definitely impress everyone are the unique places shown in the anime.

The Fire Hunter (January 14)

Description: After humanity’s last war, a dark forest has taken over the world, and people manifest a disease that makes them burst into flame when exposed to natural fire. The only safe source of fire is the flames within the beasts that live in the forest, which are obtained by the fire hunters. Touko and Kouishi have completely different lives and responsibilities, but their meeting will change the fate of the world.

Why you should watch it: Listen, this screams hidden gem. The Fire Hunter seems like an incredible post-apocalyptic fantasy about struggling to survive and the lasting effects of war. It’s a perfect fit for Mamoru Oshii, the scriptwriter, known for Ghost in the Shell and Angel’s Egg. And the director is also someone not to be toyed with, Junji Nishimura has worked on many episodes of Ranma 1/2, Nagi no Asu Kara, Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex, and more.

Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre (January 19)

Description: Like Junji Ito: Collection, this anime will adapt more Junji Ito stories, like Tomie and The Hangin Balloons.

Why you should watch it: Junji Ito is a master of horror. Almost every one-shot or series he writes is frightening, unsettling, and perfect. He tackles subjects like the fear of sleeping and never waking up again or suicide (like the case of The Hanging Ballons, which is another spectacular story) and creates unique and strange situations surrounding it.

- This article was updated on January 5th, 2023