Ken Wakui’s Tokyo Revengers took the world by storm at the beginning of the year, thanks to its anime adaptation, which fulfilled its initial purpose of bringing even more eyes to the original manga. The latter of which is currently only a week away from its ending. But what does the end of the manga mean for the anime? Now, in order to answer that and more, here’s a full overview of the current status of both the Tokyo Revengers manga and its anime adaptation.

Is Tokyo Revengers Finished? Current Manga and Anime Status Explained

As we mentioned above, the story of the Tokyo Revengers manga is coming to an end, with its final chapter being set to be released in the next edition of the Weekly Shounen Magazine. To be more precise, Tokyo Revenger’s 278th and final chapter is set to be released next Wednesday, November 16, 2022.

The series’ final manga volume is set to be released either at the end of 2022 or at the beginning of 2023.

Where Can You Read the Final Chapter?

Unfortunately, there’s no way to read the final chapter officially during release week. With that said, if you understand Portuguese, Brazilian publishing company JBC is currently releasing the chapters simultaneously with the magazine.

Regarding the anime’s Second Season

Although the manga is coming to an end, the second season of its anime adaptation, Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown Arc is set to be released on January 2023. The new season will fully cover the manga’s Black Dragons arc.

You can check out the latest trailer for the second season of the anime below, courtesy of AniTV’s official Youtube Channel:

Tokyo Revengers is licensed in the US by Kodansha and you can currently purchase 27 of its volumes through official retailers. You can also watch all the episodes featured as part of the first season of its anime adaptation on Crunchyroll.

- This article was updated on November 10th, 2022