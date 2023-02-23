Is Cocaine Bear Streaming on Peacock, HBO Max, or Netflix?

Image: Universal Pictures

Are you wondering if Cocaine Bear is streaming on Peacock, HBO Max, or Netflix? Cocaine Bear is a dark comedy action film loosely based on events in December 1985. The movie has an all-star cast, including Ray Liotta, Keri Russell, and Matthew Rhys. Cocaine Bear is written by Jimmy warden and directed by Elizabeth Banks, so it is natural for you to want to watch it as soon as possible.

So will Cocaine Bear hit popular streaming services, or will you have to go to theaters to enjoy this movie that will tear your funny bone to shreds? Here is everything you need to know on if Cocaine Bear is streaming on Peacock, HBO Max, or Netflix.

Where Can I Watch Cocaine Bear?

Cocaine Bear is releasing exclusively in theaters, so you must find showtimes for your local theater when it releases on February 24, 2023. The film is expected to release in 3500 theaters for its opening weekend. It is also projected to make $15 to $20 million based on early projections. Cocaine Bear currently has a 100% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes as of this writing, which is based on seven critic reviews so far.

However, Universal movies have a deal in place with Peacock, and because of this, you can watch all Universal movies on this streaming platform. Also, Universal movies released exclusively in theaters in the past have hit Peacock within two months of its theatrical release. There is no official word if this is the case for Cocaine Bear, but keep an eye out for that to happen.

You can also expect Cocaine Bear it hit Prime Video because Universal also has a deal in place with Amazon. Universal movies typically hit Amazon after their initial run on the Peacock streaming service. This typically happens four months after it hits Peacock, so you can expect it to happen later this year.

- This article was updated on February 23rd, 2023