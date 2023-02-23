Is Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 15 New Tonight? Release Date, Time, Plot, Promo

Image: Universal Television

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (SVU) is the fan-favorite, most iconic spin-off of the original Law and Order drama series on NBC. As proof of its lasting success, the show has run for a staggering 24 seasons while still averaging millions of viewers for each episode, no mean feat for sure. But with such a long-running series, it’s always good to check if the next episode is a new one. Be sure to tune in at the right date and time for the release of the latest Law & Order: SVU with season 24 episode 15.

Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 15: Release Date and Time for the New Episode

Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 15 premieres on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 9:00 PM ET / 8:00 PM CT / 6:00 PM PT, and airs new episodes weekly. The latest episodes are also available the very next day on the Peacock streaming service, and you can even catch the show on Hulu from seasons 1-23 at the moment.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit S024E015 Plot

While the new episode hasn’t fully aired yet, a brief synopsis has been made available:

A man with dementia confesses to murder, but Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Carisi (Peter Scanavino) believe there’s more to the case; when rumours swirl around the squad room, Fin (Ice-T) presses Velasco (Octavio Pisano) for the truth. Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 15: King of the Moon Synopsis

Blending a fascinating new case with some departmental drama could make for an interesting viewing experience you won’t want to miss.

Law & Order: SVU Promo Reveals Fascinating Details for Episode

Along with glimpses at the plot, where the suspect (played by returning actor and The West Wing star Bradley Whitford) thinks he has killed his wife and laments the prospect of being without her. The episode is also noteworthy for being directed by series star Mariska Hargitay, and you can check out the promo here:

Law & Order: SVU has been a great showcase of the talents of its lead cast including Christopher Meloni, Mariska Hargitay, and of course, Ice-T. It’s the favorite show for many American viewers, perhaps most recently famously acknowledged by John Mulaney, even for its sillier quirks. Be sure to tune in on Thursdays at 9:00 PM ET / 8:00 PM CT / 6:00 PM PT.

- This article was updated on February 23rd, 2023