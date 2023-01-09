Is The Menu on Netflix?

The Menu is a new horror movie starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult, and Ralph Fiennes that has just hit streaming. The satirical horror brings many disturbing surprises and discussions on class and pretentiousness in art.

Can You Watch The Menu on Netflix?

Short answer, you can’t. But fear not, as The Menu is available on another streaming service. If you didn’t watch the movie in theaters, it’s now available to stream on HBO Max since January 3, 2023. Go over there and enjoy your time; you won’t regret it.

What is The Menu About?

Margot (Anya Taylor-Joy) and Tyler (Nicholas Hoult) go to an exclusive restaurant on an island with a few other customers. But Margot quickly realizes Chef Julian Slowik (Ralph Fiennes) isn’t mentally stable, and his menu might not please everyone there.

This is the kind of movie you should watch without knowing much about the plot. Its surprises are nerve-wracking and will catch you off guard. But, still, for such a disturbing movie, it can also be incredibly funny sometimes. Everyone is amazing in it, but Fiennes and Anya Taylor-Joy take the cake; their conflict throughout the film is what captivates you the most. You can’t wait to learn more about their characters and find out what will happen to them by the end.

It’s a great pick for fans of Fresh (2022) and Ready or Not (2019). The comedy is really similar and shares many themes, mainly classism and wealth inequality. It’s not similar in its style, but if you want another watch with the same theme, you should also check out Triangle of Sadness, another movie from 2022. But The Menu also discusses many other subjects, like corruption, passion, and the pretentiousness of people and their interests.

- This article was updated on January 9th, 2023