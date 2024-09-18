‘They Can Publicize their own f***ing films’ James Mcavoy Is Tired of being asked about Marvel

In a recent appearance on the podcast ReelBlend, actor James McAvoy candidly discussed his growing discontent with the persistent focus on Marvel-related topics during press interviews for his horror films. McAvoy, who is well-known for his portrayal of Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men film franchise, revealed his feelings about being consistently asked about Marvel’s projects and his past involvement, especially when promoting movies in a different genre.

During the podcast, McAvoy shared that whenever a new Marvel film was released during his press tours, he knew there would be a line of questioning about what he thought of the superhero universe. He may have felt obligated to answer those questions even though they detracted from the focus of his current project. He believes it is Marvel’s responsibility to publicize their own films, but he said it in a colorful way.

You know what’s really annoying? I’m here to talk about this movie, and you want to get some press… And then you kind of notice like the first five headlines with your name attached to them is something about some other movie… And you’re like ‘oh God damn it.’ What I have done for previous junkets is just say ‘you know what, I’m not here to talk about that, they can publicize their own f***ing film.’ James McAvoy

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

It makes a lot of sense. It’s been a while since he acted in an X-Men movie, and yet, even now, people ask him in interviews about his opinion of the universe. Now that he’s been open about how he feels about the projects, maybe that will end. However, there are rumors that he will return for the revamped X-Men that the MCU is pushing, so that will likely be on the minds of any interviewers.

McAvoy’s remarks highlight a common frustration among actors who have participated in major franchises. The constant association with a particular role can overshadow their other projects and make it difficult for them to showcase their full range of abilities or focus on the movies they’re trying to promote. A big part of making a movie is marketing it, and the press tours are all just to get people to watch the movie. While the X-Men films may have been a positive time, it was a long time ago. He wants to be recognized for his work on Speak No Evil, a horror movie that has nothing to do with Marvel.

Even still, we’re writing about him now because it came up. So, we may see more questions arise just to get a similar response.

