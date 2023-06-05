Mashle: Magic and Muscle Chapter 159 Spoilers, Release Timeline, and Recap

Image: Hajime Komoto

Are you looking for a Mashle: Magic and Muscle Chapter 159 spoilers and release timeline guide so you don’t miss out on the action? Mashle is at its peak, and each chapter contains exciting content. Even though we only have to wait a week, that can be tough due to the anticipation! Because of this, Mashle: Magic and Muscle Chapter 159 spoilers will be released soon, so you don’t have to wait to see what happens next.

Mashle: Magic and Muscle Chapter 159 Spoilers

No spoilers for Mashle: Magic and Muscle Chapter 159 have been released yet. However, based on past leaks we can expect them to drop around June 8, 2023, so check back soon as we will update this guide.

Mashle: Magic and Muscle Chapter 159 Release Timeline

The Mashle: Magic and Muscle Chapter 159 release timeline is 1:00 AM JST on Monday, June 12, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PST Sunday, June 11

9:00 AM MST Sunday, June 11

10:00 AM CST Sunday, June 11

12:00 PM EST Sunday, June 11

1:00 PM AST Sunday, June 11

2:00 PM BRT Sunday, June 11

5:00 PM GMT Sunday, June 11

7:00 PM CEST Sunday, June 11

9:30 PM IST Sunday, June 11

11:00 PM ICT Sunday, June 11

12:00 AM PHT Sunday, June 11

1:00 AM JST Monday, June 12

Where Can I Read Mashle: Magic and Muscle Chapter 159?

You can read Mashle: Magic and Muscle Chapter 159 for free on Viz Media’s website. In addition, the three most recent chapters are also available on the Viz Media website for free if you need to catch up on previous chapters before Chapter 159 releases. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump app and read all official Shueisha Mangas, including Mashle: Magic and Muscle.

Mashle: Magic and Muscle Chapter 158 Recap: Here’s Your Divine Punishment

In Mashle: Magic and Muscle chapter 158, we saw a callback to everybody Mash has ever met. For instance, we saw a panel of the guy whose clothes mash ripped make a hilarious return. While his clothes never got fixed, his mindset did. We also saw the summoning of Lucifer, God of Darkness, only to have Mash and his friends suppress it.

- This article was updated on June 5th, 2023