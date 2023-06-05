Image: Kohei Horikoshi

Are you looking for a My Hero Academia Chapter 391 spoilers, release timeline, and recap guide because you want to know what happens after reading Chapter 390? Unfortunately, Horikohsi suffered unexpected health issues, and we are now on a two-week break. To satisfy your curiosity, learn more about My Hero Academia Chapter 391, including spoilers and the official release date.

My Hero Academia Chapter 391 Spoilers

My Hero Academia Chapter 391 spoilers and raw scans haven’t been released yet. With the two-week break, we expect them to be released sometime next week, so check back! We will update this guide once they do drop, so you don’t have to wait the whole two weeks.

My Hero Academia Chapter 391 Release Timeline

Due to unexpected health-related issues of the author Kohei Horikoshi The My Hero Academia Chapter 391 release timeline has been pushed forward a week: 1:00 AM JST on Monday, June 19, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PST Sunday, June 18

9:00 AM MST Sunday, June 18

10:00 AM CST Sunday, June 18

12:00 PM EST Sunday, June 18

1:00 PM AST Sunday, June 18

2:00 PM BRT Sunday, June 18

5:00 PM GMT Sunday, June 18

7:00 PM CEST Sunday, June 18

9:30 PM IST Sunday, June 18

11:00 PM ICT Sunday, June 18

12:00 AM PHT Sunday, June 18

1:00 AM JST Monday, June 19

Where Can I Read My Hero Academia Chapter 391?

You can read My Hero Academia Chapter 391 for free on Viz Media’s website. The three most recent chapters are also available on the Viz Media website for free if you need to catch up on previous chapters before Chapter 391 releases. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump app and read all official Shueisha Mangas, including My Hero Academia.

My Hero Academia Chapter 390 Recap: Shoto Stops Dabi With the last bit of power left in Ingenium’s Engine, he and Shoto race to Dabi’s location in the nick of time. Thanks to Shoto’s Great Glacial Aegir, powered by Phosphor, Dabi is prevented from detonating and endangering everyone nearby. Although Dabi barely survives, he is left skeletal and expresses deep hatred for his family. Endeavor is overcome with emotion and apologizes to Dabi and his family for the pain he has caused. As Himiko notices Dabi’s flames weakening, Uravity prepares to face her again.

