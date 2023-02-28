Image: Kohei Horikoshi and Shueisha

Are you wondering what the My Hero Academia Chapter 382 release date is and if any spoilers are available? Did you read through Chapter 381 and can’t wait for the next chapter to release? At the end of Chapter 381, Tsukuyomi unleashes Dark Shadow’s full power against All For One by using Black Abyss: Light of Baldur, which was boosted by Inasa’s Whirlwind. What will happen next? Don’t worry, though, because you won’t need to wait for the official release, as we have provided you with a chapter summary and several pictures of Chapter 382 raw scans. Here is everything you need to know about the My Hero Academia Chapter 382 release timeline and spoilers.

My Hero Academia Chapter 382 Release Timeline

My Hero Academia Chapter 382 will be released at 12:00 AM JST on Monday, March 6, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

7:00 AM PST Sunday, March 5

8:00 AM MST Sunday, March 5

9:00 AM CST Sunday, March 5

10:00 AM EST Sunday, March 5

11:00 AM AST Sunday, March 5

12:00 PM BRT Sunday, March 5

3:00 PM GMT Sunday, March 5

5:00 PM CEST Sunday, March 5

8:30 PM IST Sunday, March 5

10:00 PM ICT Sunday, March 5

11:00 PM PHT Sunday, March 5

12:00 AM JST Monday, March 6

Where Can I Read My Hero Academia Chapter 382?

You can read My Hero Academia Chapter 382 for free on Viz Media’s website. Also available on the Viz Media website for free are the three most recent chapters if you need to catch up on previous chapters before Chapter 382 releases. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump app and read all official Viz Media Mangas, including My Hero Academia.

My Hero Academia Chapter 382 Spoilers

No spoilers or raw scans for My Hero Academia Chapter 382 have been released yet, but we will update this guide once they have dropped. We expect them to hit within the next few days so check back soon!

