Are you looking for a My Hero Academia Chapter 389 spoilers and release timeline guide because you want to know what happens after reading Chapter 388? For example, we see Rei apologizing to her son, Fuyumi telling her brother she doesn’t want to lose anyone else, and Natsuo yelling at his brother to stop causing trouble. However, the My Hero Academia Chapter 389 spoilers and release timeline will answer any questions about the next chapter.

My Hero Academia Chapter 389 Spoilers

My Hero Academia Chapter 389 spoilers and raw scans have not been released yet. They are typically released a few days before the official release of the chapter, which you can view below. However, we will update this guide once they are, so check back soon!

My Hero Academia Chapter 389 Release Timeline

The My Hero Academia Chapter 389 release timeline is 1:00 AM JST on Monday, May 22, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PST Sunday, May 21

9:00 AM MST Sunday, May 21

10:00 AM CST Sunday, May 21

12:00 PM EST Sunday, May 21

1:00 PM AST Sunday, May 21

2:00 PM BRT Sunday, May 21

5:00 PM GMT Sunday, May 21

7:00 PM CEST Sunday, May 21

9:30 PM IST Sunday, May 21

11:00 PM ICT Sunday, May 21

12:00 AM PHT Sunday, May 21

1:00 AM JST Monday, May 22

Where Can I Read My Hero Academia Chapter 389?

You can read My Hero Academia Chapter 389 for free on Viz Media’s website. Also available on the Viz Media website for free are the three most recent chapters if you need to catch up on previous chapters before Chapter 389 releases. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump app and read all official Shueisha Mangas, including My Hero Academia.

