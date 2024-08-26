Image Credit: Bethesda
New Lord of the Rings Movie Gives Closure To This Long-Standing Theory

Frodo's book was a commercial success.
Jorge Aguilar
Published: Aug 26, 2024 01:22 pm

A recent revelation in the upcoming Lord of the Rings animated film, The War of the Rohirrim, has brought closure to a long-standing fan theory even though it’s set 200 years before the events of The Fellowship of the Ring. Thanks to the trailer, we get an answer to whether people know exactly how the war was won.

Basically, the Lord of the Rings movie and books end with Frodo having written about his adventure. However, it’s not guaranteed that everyone would believe him or that his story would spread widely. Even The Silmarillion, which covers the events leading up to the war and after, doesn’t explicitly state that everyone knows what the Fellowship did. However, thanks to a small sentence from Eowyn in the trailer of The War of the Rohirrim, we know that the book must have been a commercial success (thanks SR).

All Middle Earth Knows The Tale of the War of the Ring.

Eowyn
The-Lord-of-the-rings-frodo-writing
Warner Bros. Pictures

It would also help that confirmation of the book’s authenticity would come from the non-hobbit members of the Fellowship, such as a famous dwarf, an elf, and a king. Gimli, Legolas, and Aragorn would likely say Frodo’s accounts are historical facts. This used to add weight to the theory that the story was widely believed, but now it helps its believability.

Unfortunately, Frodo wouldn’t know how popular his story would become, but I’m sure he’d guess it. Frodo finishes writing his book and then leaves for the Undying Lands with Gandalf. This would likely help his legend grow because after saving Middle Earth, he disappears.

The-Lord-of-the-rings-animated-war-of-rohirrim
Warner Bros. Pictures

Plenty of people will say that Peter Jackson’s work is not canon in the books, and we understand. They can take this as a theory with a lot of weight. If anything, this is confirmation that it is truth in Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings cinematic universe.

This is great because many stories add reality to the spread of information. Some details may be exaggerated and altered as a story spreads, adding to the sense of realism. Still, it doesn’t feel as satisfying as knowing that the heroes received the recognition they deserved. Luckily, Frodo’s detailed account in his book should satisfy the realism aspect regarding the spread of information.

