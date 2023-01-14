New Sword Art Online Movie Coming to Theaters Soon

Image: Aniplex

Sword Art Online was a massive hit for anime viewers over the past decade, with various films, video games, and continuations since its debut. If you enjoyed the original as it followed Kirito as the primary protagonist, you’ll love Sword Art Online: Progressive as it follows his love interest Asuna through her perspective in the story. The reboot has had one film so far, Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night, and a new movie has been announced today.

Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Scherzo of Deep Night is Confirmed to Be Coming Soon!

Crunchyroll, along with Aniplex of America announced tickets were up for sale today for the new Sword Art Online movie, coming to North American theaters on February 3, 2023. It’s been stated the film will be available to view either with Japanese dub and English subtitles, or the English dub. It’s the sequel to Aria of a Starless Night, continuing to follow Asuna’s adventures in Aincrad a month after everybody was trapped in the virtual reality MMORPG.

What Do We Know About the SAO Movie?

The film will have a runtime of 100 minutes and follows Asuna as she continues with Kirito through Aincrad while conflict breaks out between 2 top guilds, Aincrad Liberation Squad and the Dragon Knights Brigade. Asuna and Kirito’s journey is going well with the help of beta tester Argo, but this guild conflict, along with the machinations of a mysterious third party, brings up the tension and mystery as the story goes along.

If you’ve not already checked it out, Sword Art Online: Progressive is the light novel series serving as the basis for these films. The stories released on October 10, 2012, and are available via Yen Press.

Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Scherzo of Deep Night will premiere in North American theaters on February 3, 2023.

