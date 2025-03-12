“No One Questions Al Pacino and Robert De Niro Having Kids in Their 80s: Sienna Miller Responds to Criticism Over Having a Baby in Her 40s

Sienna Miller, known for her striking roles in films like American Sniper and her undeniable fashion sense, is in the spotlight once again—not just for her career, but for her journey as a mother. The actress, who recently welcomed her second daughter at 41, is candidly addressing the double standards and societal pressures surrounding motherhood and feminism.

Miller first became a mother in 2012 when she gave birth to her daughter Marlowe, with ex-partner Tom Sturridge. Fast-forward to 2023, she has expanded her family with a new baby girl, born to her current partner, Oli Green. Speaking about her journey to parenthood, Miller noted the challenges she faced while freezing her eggs at 40, expressing her hope for a growing family. “Having been really focused on the need to have another baby, I’m just like, if it happens, it happens,” she shared in an interview with Elle UK.

The birth of her second child has reignited conversations regarding age and motherhood. “I now have a 12-year-old and a 14-month-old. I think there’s a whole load of noise and people have a lot to say and it’s incredibly gendered and unbelievably misogynistic and anti-feminist,” Miller asserted, shedding light on the judgment women face for having children later in life.

Photo by Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/Getty Images

She further highlighted the stark double standards regarding men’s age and fatherhood. “No one has anything to say about— and I love these people, and they’re friends, which I like to name-drop—Al Pacino and Robert De Niro having kids in their 80s,” she pointed out, questioning why society seems to overlook men’s age-related parenting decisions.

In her candid reflections, Miller encourages women to embrace their choices, regardless of age. “If your body is capable of it, have the baby. Have a wonderful baby,” she advised. “And by the way, I’m a better mother now, and it’s a much more grounded experience. Have all the babies at any time you want to have the babies.”

Age and relationships have also been topics of discussion for Miller, especially given her 14-year age gap with Green. Last summer, she noted, “There is a difference in the way that generation of men respect women,” describing her partner as “very wise and well-adjusted.” She applauded the evolution toward a more balanced dynamic, stating that younger men often have more progressive views on gender equality.

Now firmly in the throes of motherhood for the second time, Miller is savoring the joys of family life while navigating challenging societal expectations. Despite the scrutiny, she remains a strong advocate for women’s autonomy in parenting. The message is clear: women should feel empowered in their choices about motherhood, regardless of age.

“I think we should just let women do what they want with their bodies,” Miller concluded in her interview. For fans of the actress, her articulate stand underscores her dedication not only to her craft but to the freedoms of women everywhere.

Source: Elle, Buzzfeed

