Are you wondering when the One Piece chapter 1073 release timeline is and if there are any spoilers available? We don’t blame you, as Chapter 1072 left many unanswered questions. For example, we still don’t know why Kima is climbing the Red Line. What will happen with his memories and Dr. Vegapunk? What is Miss Buckingham Stussy’s motivation for putting Kaku and Lucci to sleep? Nevertheless, it is an exciting chapter, and waiting until the next release may be challenging. No worries, though, as we have the One Piece chapter 1073 release timeline and spoilers that will answer any questions about the next chapter.

One Piece Chapter 1073 Release Timeline and Spoilers

We have provided an easy-to-follow release guide so you know precisely when One Piece chapter 1073 is expected to be released in your time zone. In addition, we have also provided all the details regarding the spoilers of One Piece chapter 1073.

One Piece Chapter 1073 Spoilers

Here is the expected spoilers release timeline:

Spoilers are expected to hit on January 23 or 24, 2023

Scanlation is expected to drop on January 26 or 27, 2023

We will update this guide when both of the above items happen, so you don’t miss out on anything related to Chapter 1073 of One Piece.

One Piece Chapter 1073 Release Timeline

One Piece Chapter 1073 is expected to be released at 12:00 AM JST on Monday, January 30, 2023. We will update you if this release date changes. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

7:00 AM PST Sunday, January 29 (Los Angeles, Vancouver)

8:00 AM MST Sunday, January 29 (Denver, Calgary)

9:00 AM CST Sunday, January 29 (Chicago, Regina)

10:00 AM EST Sunday, January 29 (New York, Toronto)

11:00 AM AST Sunday, January 29 (Halifax, Fredericton)

12:00 PM BRT Sunday, January 29 (Brasilia Time)

3:00 PM GMT Sunday, January 29 (UK and Ireland)

5:00 PM CEST Sunday, January 29 (Europe)

8:30 PM IST Sunday, January 29 (India)

10:00 PM ICT Sunday, January 29 (Vietnam and Thailand)

11:00 PM PHT Sunday, January 29(Philippines)

12:00 AM JST Monday, January 30 (Japan)

The One Piece Manga is available to read on Viz Media.

The One Piece anime is currently available on popular streaming platforms like Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu.

- This article was updated on January 23rd, 2023