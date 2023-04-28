Oshi no Ko Chapter 117 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

Images: Shueisha / Doga Kobo, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Aqua is moving forward with a new plan after being emboldened in his quest for vengeance. The latest project: create a film based on the story of Ai Hoshino, and hatch a plan to draw in the man responsible for her murder. It’s a bold one, which will put Aqua and his sister Ruby in the spotlight, and a potentially costly one. But in the release of Oshi no Ko Chapter 117, we’ll see the results begin to form as the casting of Ai’s actor is concluded.

Oshi no Ko Chapter 117 Release Date and Time

Oshi no Ko will release Chapter 117 on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 8 AM PST / 11 AM EST. The chapter will be free to view on the Shueisha Manga Plus app simultaneously as it hits the shelves in Weekly Young Jump in Japan. This means international readers won’t have to wait for long periods of time to read the chapter translated into English, unlike some series.

For those hoping to catch the chapter as it releases, you can consult our time zone guide below so you know exactly when you’ll be able to read Oshi no Ko Chapter 117 upon its release!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM ET Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

The role of Ai is all but decided. What’s more, Aqua is content with burning bridges in the process of tracking down his idol’s murderer. The supporting cast catch wind of this plot, and decide on how they contribute.

Oshi no Ko Chapter 116 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 117

The script for the biopic film, 15-Year Lie, is seen as a scathing indictment of the person responsible for the death of Ai Hoshino. To be fair, if the murder was premeditated and planned by Aqua and Ruby’s father, then he deserves everything that’s coming to him. But Ai’s prospective actors, Frill, Akane, and Ruby, quickly understand that to make this film, they must embody Ai’s intentions.

Ruby quickly acknowledges this as her chance to take revenge. Akane, her best challenger, realizes how important the role is to Ruby, despite the idol’s lack of acting experience. But she also has different motives as to why she emotionally drops out of the race: she wishes to stop Aqua’s plan, knowing his extreme intentions if he is able to draw out the killer.

But Aqua, despite knowing Akane wants to stop him, is heading past his point of no return. What this means for him and the killer is anybody’s guess for now.

- This article was updated on April 28th, 2023