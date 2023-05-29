Oshi no Ko is Getting an Episode 7.5: When is the Release Date and Time?

Image: Doga Kobo

Oshi no Ko was about to leave fans high and dry having to wait an extra week before seeing Episode 8. This came along with the developments from Episode 7 where supporting character Akane Kurokawa gave us all goosebumps with her channeling of Ai’s persona. But now it appears HIDIVE is teasing a special release with Oshi no Ko Episode 7.5. What does this mean, and will it continue the story?

Oshi no Ko: What is Episode 7.5, and What is the Release Date?

Oshi no Ko Episode 7.5 “Special Episode” will release on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET. This is confirmed on the HIDIVE streaming network, but details beyond this point are unclear. Some fans might be wondering if this is set to continue the storyline, whether it’s filler, or something else, and will quickly take to the manga to try and fill in the gaps.

What Will Happen in Oshi no Ko Episode 7.5?

The shortest answer is that we’ll have to wait and see. The anime so far has paced itself wonderfully, while also adapting the manga fairly clearly, but it won’t specifically be an episode pushing forward with the plot from Episode 7, but more likely just any connection to the plot.

But the likely answer is that this episode will be styled like an OVA, bridging the gap to the present in the plot for other characters. Ruby’s story could receive more focus, Kana and Akane could be explored more, or we could finally receive more substantial screentime for Mem-Cho, a criminally underappreciated character who is sidelined fairly often in the plot yet is instrumental towards developing Ruby’s story.

Images: Doga Kobo / Shueisha, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

For all we know, however, the anime could also take significant leaps. It could adapt Chapter 75 and break our hearts differently just past the midpoint of the season.

Oshi no Ko Episode 7.5: What is an OVA?

An OVA, or Original Video Animation (or ONA, in the case of streaming-exclusive Original Net Animation) is typically a side story or episode formatted or produced differently from a typical broadcast installment. They can often have higher production values and feel closer to feature-length productions, similar to how the Oshi no Ko series premiere came across.

Image: Doga Kobo

But HIDIVE does a fairly clear job at specifying that this episode will be just that, an OVA or “Special Episode” as titled in their menus. For now, we just have to wait for the Oshi no Ko Episode 7.5 release date and see how this pans out!

- This article was updated on May 29th, 2023