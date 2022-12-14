‘Peter Parker is Spider-Man!’: Fans Slam Spider-Verse Writer Over Comic Ending

Image: Marvel Comics

Amid Sony’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse official trailer hype, Marvel Comics writer Dan Slott has received much heat over his latest issue, Spider-Man #3. Interestingly, this is not Slott’s first rodeo with backlash over Peter Parker. However, the return of Peter B. Parker, Miles Morales, and other Spidey variants with Across the Spider-Verse trailer sparked much debate and concern among fans about what Sony and Marvel may have in store for the beloved wall-crawler.

Warning! The following parts of the article will delve heavily into spoilers for Dan Slott’s End of the Spider-Verse (2022) saga and Spider-Man #3.

In a twist most fans could not anticipate, Spider-Man #3 ripped Peter Parker out of the multiverse’s existence. Following the tragic conclusion to End of the Spider-Verse (2022), Miles Morales truly picks up the mantle of Spider-Man, which is precisely the reason behind the legion of divisive tweets on how “Peter Parker is Spider-Man!”

Peter Parker is Spider-Man

Miles Morales is Miles Morales — Nerdrotic (@Nerdrotics) December 8, 2022

Debate over Dan Slott’s End of Spider-Verse conclusion: Explained

While social media hate for Slott’s take on Spider-Man is perhaps as old as his Spider-Verse saga, a plethora of tweets expressed fans’ disapproval over Earth-616 Peter Parker being erased from existence. A few tweets further insinuated a distaste over the slight misdirection in Spider-Man #3, which led most readers to believe that Earth-616 Peter was the most important Spidey variant in the multiverse. The notion of the Earth-616 webslinger being the prime variant was further solidified in the official description of Spider-Man #1 (2022) from Marvel, where Parker was referred to as “the Chosen Spider.”

To add insult to injury, Peter Parker was erased from existence by none other than Ghost-Spider, aka Gwen Stacy (Earth-65), who got infected by Shathra’s Wasp virus. In their attempt to bring Jessica Drew back, the remaining uninfected Spidey variants fight their compromised Wasp-faced brethren and sistren. Amid the combat, Parker (Earth-616) was stabbed by the magical blade wielded by Ghost-Spider. Thus, in the frames which mirrored MCU Peter Parker’s “I don’t want to go, Mr. Stark” moment, Spidey was apparently erased from the Web of Life and Destiny.

If Peter Parker is the only Spider-Man, then Hal Jordan isn't Green Lantern, Barry Allen isn't The Flash, and Daredevil wears a yellow suit.



Characters evolve. There can be more than one buddy wearing a costume. It's okay. You won't die. — Liana Kerzner (@redlianak) December 10, 2022

Miles Morales pretending to be Spider-Man. Peter Parker is the real Sider-man. #PeterParkerIsSpiderMan pic.twitter.com/2E34VaNlqA — Lord Shane "CAT-PAPPY" Davis-CG Baller Squad (@shanedavisart) December 11, 2022

It gets worse and worse each issue and makes Spider-Man feel less special. Dan Slott retcon Peter Parker origin story to state that he was always destined to be Spider-Man. — Panda (@Sakuuda) December 11, 2022

Marvel editorial after finding out that In Across the Spider-verse there are 2 versions of Peter where he is happily married to MJ and they have kids together pic.twitter.com/tlA1e73s6j — señor muerte hombre 🇦🇷 (@Wizzyxd__) December 13, 2022

Although both Spider-Man and Jessica Drew can be brought back with an enchanted idol that was seemingly lost at the end, the way Miles Morales became Earth-616’s sole Spidey displeased many Peter Parker fans. Amid the adverse reactions of some fans, the opposing side resonated with Slott’s take on how Miles Morales’ Spider-Man would not chip away at Peter Parker’s legacy amongst fans. It is possible that such a negative reaction was amplified as this is not the first time Slott had temporarily killed Parker in 2012’s Amazing Spider-Man #700.

Disagree 100%.

The more kids you meet who see some of themselves in Miles, the more you realize you CAN'T take away from them that he IS Spider-Man.

At the same time, you can't take Peter Parker away from the fans who've loved him for generations.

Having more than 1 hurts no one. — Dan Slott (@DanSlott) December 13, 2022

Dan Slott’s response to the backlash over End of the Spider-Verse’s Spider-Man #3

In a series of tweets, the 55-year-old comic writer responded to negative reactions to the last issue of End of the Spider-Verse. Slott tweeted: “”If someone else is also called #SpiderMan, if a fan young-or-old can see themselves in a Spider-Man that’s not Peter Parker, that’s a GOOD thing.”



So much online arguing.



Anyone can wear the mask.



If someone else is also called #SpiderMan, if a fan young-or-old can see themselves in a Spider-Man that's *not* Peter Parker, that's a GOOD thing.

And it takes nothing away from Peter Parker's legacy.

It's ok to share the toys. pic.twitter.com/lqmFCFIfT2 — Dan Slott (@DanSlott) December 12, 2022

While the fate of Peter Parker (Earth-616) is uncertain, it remains to be seen how Peter B. Parker from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse or Tom Holland’s MCU Spidey will deal with passing the mantle onto Miles Morales.

- This article was updated on December 14th, 2022