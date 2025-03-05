Philadelphia Eagles Make Another Surprising Roster Move After Super Bowl

The Philadelphia Eagles have decided to let go of experienced cornerback James Bradberry, which is another big step in their efforts to rebuild and reshape their defensive backfield. The team made the announcement, specifying that Bradberry’s release will be treated as a post-June 1 move. This decision will help the Eagles save $2.1 million in 2025 against the salary cap.

This move comes just a few days after the Eagles released another veteran cornerback, Darius Slay, showing that the team is clearly focusing on bringing in younger players to strengthen their secondary defense.

Bradberry, who is 31 years old, made a significant contribution to the Eagles during his time with the team. In the 2023 season, he was a key player, starting in all 16 games and making 13 pass deflections, along with grabbing one interception and recovering a fumble. Unfortunately, his 2024 season didn’t go as planned. He suffered a torn Achilles tendon during the preseason, which forced him to sit out the entire year.

Despite this major injury, Bradberry has recently shared that he has fully recovered and is eager to return to his role as a cornerback in 2025. The decision to release Bradberry highlights the Eagles’ strategy of building a younger and more dynamic secondary. This shift is clear from the back-to-back releases of Bradberry and Slay, both of whom are well-known veterans in the league.

The Eagles had even tried to adapt Bradberry’s role by moving him to the safety position during the off-season, hoping to extend his usefulness to the team. Although he showed enough promise in training camp to earn a spot on the initial 53-man roster, the team ultimately decided it was time to move on.

Bradberry’s contract played a big part in the Eagles’ decision. By designating his release as a post-June 1 move, the team can spread out the salary cap savings over two years, giving them more financial flexibility in the near future. While the immediate savings are helpful, the long-term effects on the team’s salary cap strategy are still unclear.

The timing of Bradberry’s release is also important to note, as it comes just days after Slay’s departure. This back-to-back release of two veteran players strongly suggests that the Eagles are intentionally clearing the way for a younger, fresher group of players in their secondary, likely at a lower cost.

Despite his injury and eventual release, Bradberry’s time with the Eagles was impactful. He was a key player on the team that won Super Bowl LVII, though many Eagles fans will remember him for a critical holding penalty late in that game. Even with that moment, Bradberry played a major role in the team’s defensive success during his tenure.

Now, as a free agent and a Super Bowl champion, Bradberry is looking for new opportunities to continue his NFL career. His contributions to the Eagles’ recent achievements are undeniable. With the new league year starting on March 12th, Bradberry will be aiming to sign a new contract with another team.

