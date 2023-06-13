Pixar’s Elio Teases an Alien Abduction Movie, and It’s Adorable

Image: Pixar

The teaser trailer for Pixar’s twenty-eighth feature film Elio has just been released, and it’s already shaping up to be an adorably out-of-this-world experience. A gorgeously animated sci-fi adventure that stars a lonely young boy who accidentally identified as the ambassador of Earth by an intergalactic alliance of alien civilizations, Eliois a charming deviation from the typical “alien abduction” premise that promises to be an uplifting and heartwarming coming-of-age tale. Here’s everything we know about Disney and Pixar’s Elio.

What is Pixar’s Elio About?

According to the film’s official synopsis, Elio tells the story of the titular Elio, a lonely but imaginative boy who is accidentally abducted by a diplomatic alliance of alien worlds known as the “Communiverse.” After being mistaken as the Earth’s leader by the council of ambassadors who run the Communiverse, Elio is tasked with undergoing harrowing trials to prove humanity’s worth to the intergalactic community. Along the way, Elio befriends an assortment of colorful alien lifeforms and learns who he is meant to be.

Who is Working on Elio?

Elio will mark the directorial debut of Adrian Molina, the co-director and screenwriter of Coco and a longtime Pixar animator who has worked on fourteen of the studio’s feature films. The film stars Yonas Kibrea as Elio, America Ferrera as Olga, Elio’s estranged radio-analyst mother, Jameela Jamil as the serene Ambassador Questa, and Brad Garret as the aggressively-enthusiastic Ambassador Grigon.

When is Elio Coming Out?

Elio is set to come out on March 1st, 2024. This release date means Elio that Elio will come out just a few short months before Inside Out 2, the sequel to 2015’s Inside Out. The film’s announcement also coincides with the upcoming release of Elemental, Pixar’s twenty-seventh animated feature, which will hit theaters on Friday, June 16th. With a uniquely optimistic take on humanity’s first contact with alien life, Elio is set to become a fun new edition of Pixar’s impressive library of animated classics.

- This article was updated on June 13th, 2023