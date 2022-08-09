Pokemon Legends: Arceus will be getting a special anime tie-in soon, and fans are quite excited to see the ancient Sinnoh when it was known as the Hisui region. It brings together familiar faces like Ash and friends like Goh and Dawn, as well as some truly awesome appearances by powerful legendary Pokemon, returning villains, and old friends. It provides an exciting glimpse into the world as shown in January’s Pokemon Legends: Arceus game, but one you can watch unfold in front of you. Read on for our coverage of Pokemon: The Arceus Chronicles | Release Date, Leaks, Pokemon, and Everything We Know!

Pokemon: The Arceus Chronicles | Release Date

Pokemon: The Arceus Chronicles will be available on Netflix on September 23rd, 2022, its English language release date. It will be an English language dub of 4 special TV episodes that tie in with the Pokemon Journeys anime series, and the first release of the special outside of Asia, originally released in Japan on Prime Video on January 21st. For those wishing to see it earlier, the lucky folks attending the Pokemon World Championships will get to see a special screening on August 19, 2022.

Pokemon: The Arceus Chronicles | Trailer

Even just from the trailer, we’ll see a strong showing from different Hisui region variant Pokemon, such as Hisuian versions of Braviary and Growlithe, as well as Wyrdeer and Basculegion. The plot involves Team Galactic escaping from custody and trying to rescue their leader, Cyrus, from his apparent imprisonment in the Diamond and Pearl series, while resorting to methods such as Galactic member Saturn capturing Heatran, only to have it escape and go on a fiery rampage. They look to open a portal on Mount Coronet, and none other than Arceus and the lake guardian Pokemon, Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf, call on Ash to help stop the chain of events that unfolds.

Leaks, and Everything We Know

As for Pokemon that make an appearance aside from legendary headliners mentioned above, we see Cynthia deploying a Roserade in battle, while Brock brings along Steelix, Chansey, and more. Other Pokemon such as Cinderace, Grookey, Piplup, Pikachu, and even Hisuian starter Pokemon Cyndaquil, Rowlet, and Oshawott will make an appearance. If the special adaptation is a simple English language dub, it will be a 4-episode, 63-minute special, so keep your eyes peeled!

This concludes our coverage of Pokemon: The Arceus Chronicles | Release Date, Leaks, Pokemon, and Everything We Know! For more stories like this, check out our entertainment and anime columns!