Renfield Age Rating Guide and Parents guide

Image: Universal Pictures

Are you looking for the ultimate Renfield age rating and parents guide so you can decide if you want your family to see the film? This horror comedy film stars Nicolas Cage and Nicholas Hoult as Dracula and Renfield, respectively. In it, Renfield tries to escape his role as henchman and inmate to the often needy and very violent Dracula. Renfield is rated R for bloody violence, some gore, language throughout, and some drug use.

Renfield Age Rating Guide

An R-rated film is unsuitable for minors. In this case, content is not suitable for those under 17 years of age. Those under 17 must be accompanied by an adult (at least 18 years old). To put this rating into perspective, an R rating is equivalent to the TV-MA rating by the TV Parental Guidelines and an M rating by the video game rating body, ESRB.

Here are ratings for every country showing Renfield:

Canada: 13+

13+ Hungary: 18

18 Indonesia: 17+

17+ Ireland: 16

16 Netherlands: 16

16 Philippines: R-16

R-16 Singapore: M18

M18 Sweden: 15

15 United Kingdom: 15

15 United States: R (certificate #53513)

R (certificate #53513) United Arab Emirates: 18TC

Related: Most Anticipated Horror Movies of 2023

Does Renfield Have Sex and Nudity?

Sex is referenced in Renfield, but there are no explicit scenes or sexual material.

Does Renfield Have Violence and Gore?

Renfield’s R rating is primarily due to its use of violence and gore. As a result, you will see many acts of violence throughout the film. For example, Dracula blows up a man from the inside, Renfield stabs a man with a fork, and Dracula kills a group of people very violently in a building.

Does Renfield Have Profanity?

The second reason for Renfield’s R rating is its use of profanity. The film does have wide use of profanity throughout the film. So you can expect to hear cuss words like fuck and shit. In addition, the film is expected to have over 100 uses of profanity and sexual expletives.

Does Renfield Have Alcohol, Drugs, and Smoking?

Yes, Renfield does have scenes where drugs are used. For instance, you will see cocaine in one scene. Drugs are also mentioned in the film.

Does Renfield Have Frightening and Intense Scenes?

Along with the violence and gore mentioned above, you will see shootings, stabbings, mutilations, limbs being ripped off, people being cut in half, and decapitation. You will also see internal organs and visible wounds on people. However, this is done to comedic effect but still could be too frightening or intense for some viewers.

- This article was updated on April 10th, 2023