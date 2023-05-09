Image: Yuto Suzuki and Shueisha

Are you looking for a Sakamoto Days Chapter 118 spoilers and release timeline guide so you don’t miss out on the action? For example, Chapter 117 showed why fights in this Manga are so different than others. My favorite part is how the entire environment is used to corner the bad guy. What will happen next, though? We will have the Sakamoto Days Chapter 118 spoilers and raw scans, so you won’t have to wait until the official chapter release to see how badass Sakamoto will be next.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 118 Spoilers

Here are the Sakamoto Days Chapter 118 spoilers and translated raw scans have been released yet. However, we expect them to drop soon so we will update this guide once they do.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 118 Release Timeline

The Sakamoto Days Chapter 118 release timeline is 1:00 AM JST on Monday, May 15, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PST Sunday, May 14

9:00 AM MST Sunday, May 14

10:00 AM CST Sunday, May 14

12:00 PM EST Sunday, May 14

1:00 PM AST Sunday, May 14

2:00 PM BRT Sunday, May 14

5:00 PM GMT Sunday, May 14

7:00 PM CEST Sunday, May 14

9:30 PM IST Sunday, May 14

11:00 PM ICT Sunday, May 14

12:00 AM PHT Sunday, May 14

1:00 AM JST Monday, May 15

Where Can I Read Sakamota Days Chapter 118?

You can read Sakamoto Days Chapter 118 for free on Viz Media’s website. Also available on the Viz Media website for free are the three most recent chapters if you need to catch up on previous chapters before Chapter 118 releases. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump app and read all official Shueisha Mangas, including Sakamoto Days.

