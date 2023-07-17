Sakamoto Days Chapter 128 Spoilers, Release Timeline, and Recap

Image: Yuto Suzuki

Did you finish reading Sakamoto Days Chapter 127? Are you dying to know the release date of Chapter 128? Maybe you’re so antsy that you’re willing to look at some Sakamoto Days Chapter 128 spoilers or even a full recap of the upcoming Chapter. Sakamoto Days Chapter 127 ends with an unfortunate moment but sets up another character to have an unexpected arc, and fans are here for it. Here’s everything you need to know about Sakamoto Days Chapter 128.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 128 Spoilers

No Sakamoto Days Chapter 128 spoilers or raw scans have been released yet. However, leaks for Shueisha manga usually come out mid-week, so we expect them to be available starting July 19. Check back soon because I will update this guide once they are released!

Sakamoto Days Chapter 127 Recap

Hyo and Heisuke think they beat Kumanomi , but she was just knocked unconscious. In a shocking moment, another object is shot into Hyo’s remaining good eye and brain. Before we see what happens to him, Heisuke and Kumanomi start fighting again. This is when it is revealed that she is taking revenge for Al-Kamar, a program that takes young orphans and teaches them to kill, making them artificially created order members.

Then, out of nowhere, Hyo appears and smashes Kumanomi through the docks into the water. To try to kill her, Hyo holds onto her right arm and doesn’t let go. However, Kumanomi pulls the blades from the boat engine propellers, penetrating him in the chest. Still, Hyo doesn’t let go and aims to drown her. Unfortunately, it appears that she cut her right arm off, the one with the magnet on it, and can leave the water. The chapter shows Hyo floating in the water, still holding her hand with the blades from the boat engine in his chest.

Sakamoto Days Fan Theories

RIP Hyo. Despite limited knowledge and exposure, he was beginning to grow on me. I wish we could have seen him train Heisuke and live longer, but his journey is Hyover now. Nevertheless, this fight provides an excellent introduction to this arc, teaching us:

Slur’s group isn’t fodders who can easily be defeated like serial killers.

The Order had lost its plot armor. They can be killed now, and Slur’s group being revealed as artificial candidates for the Order should make for thrilling battles.

Sakamoto’s group will be the disruptive factor to Slur’s plans, as seen by how Heisuke messed up and almost killed Kumanomi with Hyo. I can see Amane or Shin helped an Order member with a kill.

Heisuke will have an arc now where he kills Kumanomi for Hyo.

In addition, here is speculation on how Slur’s going to kill most of the known Order members, with Uda giving Slur all info since he’s a rate:

It’s likely that Osaragi’s family, who are farmers, wouldn’t know how to kill. However, it would be amusing if the plan backfires and they are just as strong as her.

Shishiba may be targeted, but he is likely to sacrifice himself to protect Amane due to their connection through Yotsumura. This could potentially make Yotsumura an ally to Sakamoto.

When Rion is mentioned, Nagumo loses his jokey attitude. A fight between them could reintroduce Rion to the story, and she may distract and defeat both Nagumo and Slur.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 128 Release Timeline

Sakamoto Days Chapter 128

The Sakamoto Days Chapter 128 release timeline is 1:00 AM JST on Monday, July 24, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

Where Can You Read Sakamoto Days Chapter 128?

You can read Sakamoto Days Chapter 128 on the Manga Plus website for free to catch up before the latest chapter releases. However, you must subscribe for a membership if you want to read anything before the three latest chapters. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump Manga and Comics app to read all official Shonen Jump Mangas, including Sakamoto Days

