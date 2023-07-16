Black Clover Chapter 366 Spoilers, Release Timeline, and Recap

Image: Yuki Tabata

Did you finish reading Black Clover Chapter 365? Are you dying to know the release date of Chapter 366? Maybe you’re so antsy that you’re willing to look at some Black Clover Chapter 366 spoilers or even a full recap of the upcoming Chapter. Black Clover Chapter 365 ends with Asta appears and is shown walking towards Damnatio, which leaves us to wonder if he can defeat him and save the Black Bulls. Here’s everything you need to know about Black Clover Chapter 366.

Black Clover Chapter 366 Spoilers

No Black Clover Chapter 366 spoilers or raw scans have been released yet. However, leaks for Shueisha manga usually come out mid-week, so we expect them to be available starting July 19. Check back soon because I will update this guide once they are released!

Black Clover Chapter 365 Recap

Black Clover Chapter 365, “500 Years of Solitude.” The Black Bulls continue to fight against Paladin Damnatio, while Secre stays away to protect herself and prevent her healing from undoing. In a flashback, she thinks about how she lived for 500 years to complete her mission and how she was willing to die once it was complete. However, she met Prince Lumiere, who thanked her for her service and asked her to find happiness with her new friends, so she joined the Black Bulls. Now, witnessing her friends’ defeat causes her immense pain, and she calls for Asta’s help. Asta returns just in time to save the day with a memorable head pat that shows his character growth.

Black Clover Chapter 366 Predictions

I’m excited about the next chapter because I think Asta will humiliate Damnatio, proving he’s the next wizard king. If Asta struggles, it’ll look not suitable for his matchup against Lucius, who’s more potent than a paladin he made. I hope Asta beats him so severely that even the Queen of Witches is shaken. This theory comes from Asta’s protectiveness of his friends.

However, fans are divided over Asta’s return due to its pros and cons. Although it emphasizes the importance of the protagonist’s power to overcome the enemy, it also sidelines the concept of teamwork when characters like the Black Bulls, who are already powerful, are reduced to simply buying time. But, the Witch Queen and Dorothy could still help Asta in his fight against Domnatio because they weren’t removed from the fight even though they were defeated.

Black Clover Chapter 366 Release Timeline

Black Clover Chapter 366

The Black Clover Chapter 366 release timeline is 1:00 AM JST on Monday, July 24, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities.

8:00 AM PST Sunday, July 23

9:00 AM MST Sunday, July 23

10:00 AM CST Sunday, July 23

12:00 PM EST Sunday, July 23

1:00 PM AST Sunday, July 23

2:00 PM BRT Sunday, July 23

5:00 PM GMT Sunday, July 23

7:00 PM CEST Sunday, July 23

9:30 PM IST Sunday, July 23

11:00 PM ICT Sunday, July 23

12:00 AM PHT Sunday, July 24

1:00 AM JST Monday, July 24

Where Can You Read Black Clover Chapter 366?

You can read the three most recent chapters of Black Clover on the Manga Plus website for free to catch up before the latest chapter releases. However, you must subscribe for a membership if you want to read anything before that. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump Manga and Comics app to read all official Shonen Jump Mangas, including Black Clover.

