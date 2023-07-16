Martial Master Asumi Chapter 6 Spoilers, Release Timeline, and Recap

Image: Kawada

Did you finish reading Martial Master Asumi Chapter 5? Are you dying to know the release date of Chapter 6? Maybe you’re so antsy that you’re willing to look at some Martial Master Asumi Chapter 6 spoilers or even a full recap of the upcoming Chapter. Martial Master Asumi Chapter 5 ends with Nito and Kuzaro finally stepping into the ring together but doesn’t start the fight yet, which leaves us to wonder who will win and what impact of the fight will have on the manga series in the future. Here’s everything you need to know about Martial Master Asumi Chapter 6.

Martial Master Asumi Chapter 5 Recap

In Martial Master Asumi Chapter 5, “Round 5: Hiroki,” we see the origin story of Kazuro’s protege, Hiroki Doi, who Kazuro beat during one of his out-of-town fights. After being severely beaten, Doi turns his life around and trains. Doi is known as the Tochigi’s Wrecking Ball because his left and right hooks are instant Knockouts. After Yuya’s defeat, Nito decides to teach his brother’s crew a lesson. He tells Kazuro that if he can beat Dito, he will earn the right to fight him, and his brother agrees. Nito beats Dito within seconds using a flying knee to an arm lock submission. The chapter ends with Kazuro finally stepping into the ring with Nito for what should be an epic fight, even if Nito loses.

Martial Master Asumi Chapter 6 Fan Theories

We are still building up to the big fight between Nito and Kazuro, which will cause Kazuro to become the series’ primary antagonist. However, Nito’s showdown with his brother is about 50 chapters too soon, and the fight that will take place in Chapter 6 will pave the way for future events in the manga, with a loss for Nito at the hands of his brother. In addition, the manga will begin to delve into the professional side of MMA because his loss will give Nito a reason to continue his MMA training, despite his initial reluctance.

Martial Master Asumi Chapter 6 Spoilers

No Martial Master Asumi Chapter 6 spoilers or raw scans have been released yet. However, leaks for Shueisha manga usually come out mid-week, so we expect them to be available starting July 19. Check back soon because I will update this guide once they are released!

Martial Master Asumi Chapter 6 Release Timeline

Martial Master Asumi Chapter 6

The Martial Master Asumi Chapter 6 release timeline is 1:00 AM JST on Monday, July 24, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities.

8:00 AM PST Sunday, July 23

9:00 AM MST Sunday, July 23

10:00 AM CST Sunday, July 23

12:00 PM EST Sunday, July 23

1:00 PM AST Sunday, July 23

2:00 PM BRT Sunday, July 23

5:00 PM GMT Sunday, July 23

7:00 PM CEST Sunday, July 23

9:30 PM IST Sunday, July 23

11:00 PM ICT Sunday, July 23

12:00 AM PHT Sunday, July 24

1:00 AM JST Monday, July 24

Related: One Piece Chapter 1088 Spoilers, Release Timeline, and Recap

Where Can You Read Martial Master Asumi Chapter 6?

You can read Martial Master Asumi Chapter 6 on the Manga Plus website for free. In addition, you can read the latest three chapters for free, which is excellent since the manga just released, giving you ample time to decide if you like it. However, don’t wait too long; otherwise, you must pay for a membership and use the Shueisha manga and comics app to read chapters beyond the first three.

- This article was updated on July 16th, 2023