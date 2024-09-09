Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Collage style image featuring official footage from Space Marine 2 and the YouTuber TotalBiscuit
Category:
Entertainment
GAME NEWS

Space Marine 2 Memorialized TotalBiscuit With Heartbreaking Tribute

It's the perfect tribute.
Image of Anna Williams
Anna Williams
|

Published: Sep 9, 2024 02:58 pm

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 officially launched on September 9, 2024, but those that purchased the game ahead of time had the opportunity to start playing a littler earlier than everyone else, with players who have already reached the end of the story campaign noticing a special, heartbreaking tribute in the game’s credit sequence.

Recommended Videos

Twitch Streamer itmeJP was among one of the first content creator’s to take notice of the tribute while live streaming the end of the campaign, commenting: “Holy. They put a shoutout to TB in there?!… Holy. That’s sick.”

Space-Marine-2-official-art

The tribute in the credits reads:

In Memoriam: John Peter Bain “TotalBiscuit”.

Space Marine 2

The late YouTuber’s wife commented on the tribute as well, stating:

John Peter Bain “TotalBiscuit” was a beloved YouTuber in the gaming community, and was among one of the most popular gaming commentators and critics who actively participated in major esporting events. His influence is still felt today, with his YouTube channel still having 2 million subscribers at time of writing and over 135,000 views for August 2024.

Source: itmeJP, Genna Bain on X, Reddit

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Anna Williams
Anna Williams
Anna Williams -- not to be confused with the Tekken character -- is an editor and writer that has been working closely with the anime and manga industry for over four years for a variety of publications including Comic Book Resources, Screen Rant, and We Got This Covered. She has had the opportunity to sit down and talk with key figures in the industry, and continue to grow a vast knowledge of the art and culture that goes into each new seasonal and ongoing franchise. She's also had the opportunity to work alongside indie game developers like Baroque Decay to edit and localize early devlog materials for their upcoming game Catechesis.