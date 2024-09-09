Space Marine 2 Memorialized TotalBiscuit With Heartbreaking Tribute

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 officially launched on September 9, 2024, but those that purchased the game ahead of time had the opportunity to start playing a littler earlier than everyone else, with players who have already reached the end of the story campaign noticing a special, heartbreaking tribute in the game’s credit sequence.

Twitch Streamer itmeJP was among one of the first content creator’s to take notice of the tribute while live streaming the end of the campaign, commenting: “Holy. They put a shoutout to TB in there?!… Holy. That’s sick.”

The tribute in the credits reads:

In Memoriam: John Peter Bain “TotalBiscuit”. Space Marine 2

The late YouTuber’s wife commented on the tribute as well, stating:

Do I think the tribute to my late husband @Totalbiscuit in #SpaceMarine2 from @SaberGames is wonderful? Yes.



However… the game does not have an FOV slider. — Genna Bain (@GennaBain) September 7, 2024

John Peter Bain “TotalBiscuit” was a beloved YouTuber in the gaming community, and was among one of the most popular gaming commentators and critics who actively participated in major esporting events. His influence is still felt today, with his YouTube channel still having 2 million subscribers at time of writing and over 135,000 views for August 2024.

Source: itmeJP, Genna Bain on X, Reddit

