Sydney Sweeney Showcases a Fresh Side of Herself in Paris Photos

Sydney Sweeney keeps making a big impact in the fashion industry, and her recent appearance at the Miu Miu Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show during Paris Fashion Week only strengthens her reputation as Hollywood’s “It girl.” The actress, famous for her role in Euphoria, attended the high-profile event on March 11, where she turned heads with a bold biker-inspired outfit that caught the attention of fans and fashion lovers everywhere.

Sweeney, who is known for her memorable performances in both movies and TV shows, looked confident as she posed at the Palais d’Iena. She chose a standout outfit that included a clean white button-up shirt layered under a soft brown cardigan. However, it was her sleek black leather pieces that really made her look unforgettable.

Her outfit featured a matching black leather miniskirt with pleats, which added a modern and elegant touch to the otherwise bold and edgy style. To complete the biker-inspired theme, Sweeney wore a fashionable black leather jacket, which added to the overall vibe. She finished the look with dark gray knee-high leg warmers and unique pointed-toe black pumps that had delicate straps and small gold buckles.

Sweeney’s accessories were just as impressive. She carried a boxy brown handbag from Miu Miu, which had white straps and a gold zipper—a perfect addition to her outfit. Her choice of sunglasses also added to the stylishness of her look, fitting perfectly with the chic atmosphere of Paris Fashion Week.

When it came to jewelry, Sweeney kept it simple to let her outfit shine. She wore small gold earrings and eye-catching gold rings, which highlighted her personal style without taking away from the rest of her look. For her makeup, she went for a natural, fresh-faced appearance with a glowing base and a neutral lip color. Her hair, styled by Glen Coco Oropeza, was done in an elegant half-up, half-down style, which matched the sophisticated feel she was going for at the event.

The talented makeup artist Melissa Hernandez was behind Sweeney’s glowing look, while her stylist Molly Dickson put together the entire outfit, showcasing Sweeney’s ability to pull off a variety of fashion styles.

As the fashion world looks forward to the latest trends and styles, Sydney Sweeney proves once again why she remains a key figure in both the film and fashion industries. After her appearance at Paris Fashion Week, fans are excited to see what she will wear next.

