Ted Lasso Season 3: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Episodes, News, and More

Originating as a silly character for comedy sketches, Lasso rose to fame and became the main character and the best coach we could hope to have in Ted Lasso. The TV show follows the titular character going to the United Kingdom with his friend, Coach Beard, to become the coach of a soccer team, a sport he actually doesn’t know a lot about. The series became so famous Ted and his team became part of FIFA 23.

Ted Lasso Season 3 Trailer

The sweet new teaser shows the characters writing Ted Lasso’s favorite word, believe, on pieces of paper and hanging them on the locks, mimicking what the coach himself did during the first season. The season will address Nathan’s decision to abandon Richmond and coach Rupert Mannion’s team. Obviously, nothing good can come out of that.

We can expect more excellent performances, jokes, and heartwarming moments from one of our most anticipated shows. Ted Lasso deals with many complicated subjects, mainly related to mental health. The new season will clearly focus on that again and dive into Nathan’s life even more.

Ted Lasso Season 3 Release Date

After around 1 year and a half of waiting, Ted Lasso‘s season 3 release date was finally confirmed. We’ll be able to watch the first episode on March 13, 2013. The other episodes will be released weekly every Wednesday. If nothing in the schedule changes, the last one will air on May 31, 2023.

Ted Lasso Season 3 Cast

Ted Lasso’s season 3 will have the same major characters from the previous seasons. Let’s remember the players of our favorite soccer team:

Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso

Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent

Brendan Hunt as Coach Beard

Nick Mohammed as Nathan Shelley

Hannah Waddingham as Rebecca Welton

Jeremy Swift as Leslie Higgins

Juno Temple as Keeley Jones

Toheeb Jimoh as Sam Obisanya

Cristo Fernández as Dani Rojas

Phil Dunster as Jamie Tartt

Kola Bokinni as Isaac

Stephen Manas as Richard Montlaur

Moe Jeudy-Lamour as Thierry Zoreaux

Annette Badland as Mae

Anthony Head as Rupert Mannion

Where to Watch Ted Lasso Season 3?

The first two seasons of Ted Lasso are already available on Apple TV+. The third one will be the last, as originally planned by the creator, and will have 12 new extremely therapeutic episodes, just like the previous season.

Unfortunately, as it’s an Apple TV+ exclusive show, you can’t watch Ted Lasso on any other streaming services.

- This article was updated on February 14th, 2023