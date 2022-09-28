FIFA 23 Ted Lasso: How to Play as AFC Richmond

The introduction of Ted Lasso to FIFA 23 has many players excited to adopt their favorite characters into their own matches. Luckily, it’s not too tricky of a process, either. Players barely have to lift a finger to implement their favorite clueless coach and accompanying team into the newest installment to the FIFA franchise, so read on to find out how you can play as AFC Richmond in your game.

How to Unlock AFC Richmond in FIFA 23

Unlocking and playing as AFC Richmond is simple for every player and doesn’t require any points, pre-order perks, or grinding. From the main menu, go to Career Mode and start fresh. AFC Richmond is immediately unlocked for every player, so there is no need to purchase the team. Instead, you can swap AFC Richmond in for any playable Career Mode League and bring them to the pitch from the Career Mode menu. Doing this will also unlock the ability to play at their home stadium, The Greyhounds’ Nelson Road.

AFC Richmond is playable in several of FIFA 23’s modes, including Career Mode, Kick-Off, Online Friendlies, and Online Seasons. So the limits are endless to take this team to the pitch while playing with friends. To give your games an extra dose of Lasso, you can select Ted Lasso himself as your playable manager in Career Mode, and you’ll be able to take the reins of AFC Richmond in ultimate Lasso style.

There are several goals to complete in FUT 23 as AFC Richmond and Ted Lasso, so for any super-fan of the show, there are some great rewards for achieving specific objectives. However, players looking to use either Ted Lasso or Coach Beard in FIFA Ultimate Team should know that each character has to be purchased, and it’s not as easy to unlock as Career Mode.

FIFA 23 is available on Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Google Stadia.