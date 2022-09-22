FIFA 23: All Team of the Week 1 Players and Cards in FUT

Fifa 23 is having players flock to the game for those who have access to it at the moment. While you are busy making those all-important shots on the net, others will also be training and developing their skills for the numerous games awaiting them. Many people will furthermore be wondering what the team of the week players/cards will be for Fifa Ultimate Team. This guide article will take you through what all the Team of the Week 1 players and cards are in Fifa 23.

All Team of the Week Players and Cards for Week One in Fifa 23

It was recently revealed by EA what the week one players would indeed be through one of their tweets. There are many excellent players noted on this list and you will be able to go forth into the game with the knowledge of what your Team of the Week players will be. These Team of the Week’s will of course be vital for knowing exactly who you want and when. Shown below in the list are all of the player names for this Ultimate Team.

Ledesma

Traorè

Hofmann

Savanier

Palhinha

Son

Saliba

Pablo Maffeo

De Bruyne

Valverde

Immobile

Màrio Rui

Gikiewicz

Kamada

Le Fèe

Domingos Duarte

Diamond

Hogan

Gakpo

Djittè

Mladenović

Deulofeu

Aitor

As can be observed, there are 23 players in total on the list that you have for this Team of the Week. Time to jump into the experience and go forth with the Ultimate Team traditions that many of you will be familiar with over the years. There will be plenty of opportunities to learn more about how the Team of the Week works over time as you learn more about the game.

Fifa 23 will be available on 30 September for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia, and PC.