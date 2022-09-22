How-to-Play-FIFA-23-Early

With a game as highly anticipated as the next installment to the FIFA franchise, the last thing players wish to do is sit around and wait for its launch. Luckily, several players can access the game a handful of days earlier than it’s scheduled to release, regardless of pre-ordering the title or not. So it’s time to lace up your boots and find out how you can get your hands on FIFA 23 a couple of days early.

FIFA 23 Early Access Release Time

FIFA 23 can be accessed a handful of days early by any player who pre-ordered the Ultimate Edition. However, early access is not granted to those who pre-ordered the game’s standard edition. So rather than waiting until the game’s full launch on September 30, Ultimate Edition gamers will be able to play from September 27. However, if you didn’t pre-order the Ultimate Edition, you will also be able to sink your studs into a limited, ten-hour early access experience to the game as of September 27 via EA Play.

How to Play the FIFA 23 Ea Play 10-Hour Trial

Players need an EA Play membership to access the game’s ten-hour trial version. An EA Play Membership will cost you $4.99 a month if you select the Play package or $14.99 if you’ve chosen the Play Pro equivalent. Both packages will grant early access to the game, alongside the other perks offered by the service. EA Play Memberships can be purchased anytime by a player looking to gain access to FIFA 23 early, so it’s never too late.

The Ultimate Edition of FIFA 23 can be pre-loaded from September 24 but cannot be launched until the 27. Alongside early access, this pre-order also comes with many in-game bonuses, such as 4600 FIFA points and TOTW 1 Player items. The same goes for anyone who purchases an EA Play membership and plays through the ten-hour trial.

FIFA 23 will be available on Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Google Stadia.

- This article was updated on September 22nd, 2022