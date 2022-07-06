Everything We Know About FIFA 23 | Release Date, Early Access, Ratings, and More

FIFA 23 doesn’t have an official release date yet, but we know it is coming because it always does. EA’s yearly soccer game will get an announcement later this year which you’ll want to keep an eye out for. With rumors on the rise of FIFA 23, Need for Speed, and Skate 4 coming soon, there is a lot to look forward to. Here’s everything we know about FIFA 23.

FIFA 23 Release Date

As stated previously, we don’t quite know the release date for FIFA 23. FIFA 22 was announced in July which means FIFA 23 will most likely also have that. EA is still working on FIFA 22 which was an unexpected hit. If all goes well, FIFA 23 will be another great entry in the most famous soccer series out there. We can, of course, expect it to come to consoles and PC.

FIFA 23 Early Access

If you want to play FIFA 23 early, you can. If you pay for EA Play, you can play FIFA 23 up to five days early. You’ll be able to play the new game for 10 hours as a trial and your progress will carry over. EA Play is $4.99 a month or $29.99 a year.

FIFA 23 Pre-Orders and Editions

FIFA 23 will definitely have pre-order bonuses. We don’t know what it includes just yet, but we know that it will allow you to play 3 days early. You can expect FIFA 23 to come with two or three editions like most other games. There will be the Standard Edition, a Deluxe Edition, and most likely some sort of Collector’s Edition, especially since FIFA 23 is EA’s last official FIFA game. After FIFA 23, the title of the series will change to EA Sports FC.

FIFA 23 Ratings

Since these games are all part of the same formula, it is safe to guess that FIFA 23 will be rated E for Everyone. EA has no reason to change the rating of their game and they have made no indication that may suggest FIFA 23 not being rated E. Again, if anything changes, we’ll keep you updated on our FIFA 23 page.

- This article was updated on July 6th, 2022