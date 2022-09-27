FIFA 23 Multiplayer Guide: How to Invite and Play With Friends

You can’t deny that FIFA 23 is a team game, so coming together with your friends is essential to any session. Whether you play couch co-op in Ultimate Team or cross-platform in Pro Clubs, FIFA 23 is happy to accommodate every player’s needs. Inviting your friends has never been easier, so it’s time to celebrate your score in style and get the crew together for some serious football fun — no matter which platforms your teammates are rocking. Read on to find out how you can invite and play with friends.

How to Invite Friends to FIFA 23

To invite friends to your match, you’ll need to go to the Friends tab by pressing R2 on Playstation, RT on Xbox, or ZR on Nintendo Switch from the main menu. From here, you’ll be able to see your existing friends, and selecting their names will invite them to the game. However, if nothing shows up, you can type in their account name to the search bar, which should bring up their tags and allow you to send an invite.

Every player you’re planning to invite will need to have the same generation of the game, which may be another reason why their tags aren’t showing up. Be sure that you all have the same version of the game before setting up a multiplayer match to avoid having to troubleshoot this issue during valuable match time.

Additionally, FIFA 23 is the first FIFA title to support crossplay over several formats. So no matter the platform your teammates are playing on, you should all be able to come together in the match of a century. This has been a long-awaited addition to the franchise and has given players even more incentive to bring their best players and come together on the pitch.

FIFA 23 is available on Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Google Stadia.