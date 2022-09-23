FIFA 23 is almost upon us and we finally know who the best overall players are. If your excitement can’t wait for FIFA 23, you can play the game early. While you are waiting, you might as well be informed on who the best overall players are. So, here is exactly that: the best overall players in FIFA 23.

Best OVR Players in FIFA 23

Though male players are good in FIFA 23, they come in at about the same stats as the top women’s players in FIFA 23. Whether you want to start crafting the perfect team now or you just like to know who the best overall soccer players are in the world, here are the best OVR players in FIFA 23:

Karim Benzema OVR – 91 AGL – 80 CRS – 88 FIS – 83 HAC –87 RAC – 39 STA – 78 Robert Lewandowski OVR – 91 AGL – 75 CRS – 91 FIS – 79 HAC – 86 RAC – 44 STA – 83 Kylian Mbappe OVR – 91 AGL – 97 CRS – 89 FIS – 90 HAC – 92 RAC – 36 STA – 76 Kevin De Bruyne OVR – 91 AGL – 97 CRS – 89 FIS – 80 HAC – 92 RAC – 36 STA – 76 Lionel Messi OVR – 91 AGL – 81 CRS – 89 FIS – 90 HAC – 94 RAC – 34 STA – 64 Mohamed Salah OVR – 90 AGL – 90 CRS – 89 FIS – 82 HAC – 90 RAC – 45 STA – 75 Virgil Van Dijk OVR – 90 AGL – 81 CRS – 60 FIS – 71 HAC – 72 RAC – 91 STA – 86 Cristiano Ronaldo OVR – 90 AGL – 81 CRS – 92 FIS – 78 HAC – 85 RAC – 34 STA – 75 Thibaut Courtois OVR – 90 AGL – 84 CRS – 89 FIS – 75 HAC – 90 RAC – 46 STA – 89 Manuel Neuer OVR – 90 AGL – 87 CRS – 88 FIS – 91 HAC – 88 RAC – 56 STA – 92

And that is the top 10 overall players in FIFA 23. It is surprising to see Kylian Mbappe move up two spots and beat out Messi and Ronaldo. Also, Messi reigns supreme three ranks higher than Ronaldo. Regardless, none of them have made it on the week one Team of the Week.

If you’re interested in everything FIFA 23, be sure to check out our FIFA 23 page. We have the entire FIFA 23 soundtrack revealed and much more for you to enjoy.

FIFA 23 will release on September 30, 2022, on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia, and Nintendo Switch.