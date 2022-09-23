Best FIFA 23 Women’s Players: Top Players Ranked

FIFA 23 is making history by bringing women’s football into the game for the first time ever. While it is exciting to see what the Team of the Week one players are, the real thing to get excited about is who the best women’s soccer players are. With new women’s clubs and new women’s players, for the first time ever, we have who the best women’s players are in FIFA 23. So without further adieu, here are the top-ranked women’s players in FIFA 23.

Best Women’s Players in FIFA 23

It is honestly about time FIFA included women in their game. Women’s soccer is extremely competitive and arguably more fun to watch than men’s soccer. All of that aside, here are the top-ranked women’s players in FIFA 23:

Alexia Putellas OVR – 92 AGL – 76 CRS – 87 FIS – 94 HAC – 74 RAC – 95 STA – 90 Sam Kerr OVR – 91 AGL – 90 CRS – 80 FIS – 93 HAC – 91 RAC – 93 STA – 87 Wendie Renard OVR – 91 AGL – 53 CRS – 51 FIS – 70 HAC – 96 RAC – 90 STA – 75 Ada Hegerberg OVR – 91 AGL – 74 CRS – 71 FIS – 94 HAC – 93 RAC – 93 STA – 75 Marie Katoto OVR – 90 AGL – 80 CRS – 71 FIS – 93 HAC – 92 RAC – 90 STA – 82 Lucy Bronze OVR – 90 AGL – 86 CRS – 87 FIS – 73 HAC – 82 RAC – 89 STA – 90 Alex Morgan OVR – 90 AGL – 76 CRS – 71 FIS – 95 HAC – 86 RAC – 93 STA – 75 Caroline Graham Hansen OVR – 90 AGL – 85 CRS – 93 FIS – 86 HAC – 75 RAC – 89 STA – 84 Christiane Endler OVR – 89 AGL – 39 CRS – 15 FIS – 15 HAC – 13 RAC – 86 STA – 32 Vivianne Miedema OVR – 89 AGL – 80 CRS – 69 FIS – 90 HAC – 83 RAC – 90 STA – 87

And that is the top 10 women’s players in FIFA 23. You can start playing as your favorite female soccer player early as well. Me being from the United States, it is exciting to see Alex Morgan at 7 in the ranking. If you want to keep up with the latest FIFA 23 news or are looking for a specific FIFA 23 guide, our FIFA 23 page is the place to be.

FIFA 23 will release on September 30, 2022, on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia, and Nintendo Switch.