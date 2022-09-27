How-to-Hit-the-Griddy-in-FIFA-23

When it comes to scoring in FIFA 23, players will want to celebrate their skills in style, which is where in-game celebrations come in so handy. Outside of controlling your player in the match and mastering the moves of a Step Over or a Fake Shot, FIFA gives each player complete control over their player’s reaction to scoring. There are many celebrations to utilize in every match, so it’s best to get out on the pitch and start mastering your favorites — especially as you only have a limited time to input the correct sequence to pull off a move. Read on to find out how you can hit the Griddy.

How to Celebrate with the Griddy in FIFA 23

After scoring a goal, your player will have the opportunity to celebrate in any way they see fit. So if you decide on hitting the Griddy, you’ll need to hold down the right trigger and flick the right stick upwards twice while your player runs to the corner flag. Doing this will trigger a cutscene showing your player dancing across the pitch in a triumphant celebration, supported by FIFA 23’s expansive soundtrack. But if you fancy skipping this cutscene, you can do so by pressing both bumpers simultaneously.

Timing is integral when pulling off a celebratory dance, so you must not waste time inputting the proper controls as soon as you score. Any pressed buttons not in the sequence will result in a failed input, and you won’t be able to celebrate the goal, so it’ll have to wait until the next time you score. The Griddy is one of the newest additions to celebrations in FIFA, but it’s not the only one. There are several more brand new celebration movements to master alongside a vast number of celebrations from previous FIFA titles, all of which players can discover as they develop their skills in the game.

FIFA 23 is available on Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Google Stadia.