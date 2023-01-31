With so many Robins out there, it’s hard to know who is who, and you always might end up forgetting one. But everyone also has a favorite. Damian Wayne, Batman’s son, had a rough start and made a lot of messes, to say the least. Let’s get to know more about the origin and history of Damian Wayne, the Robin in The Brave and The Bold.

Who is Damian Wayne?

Damian Wayne is a DC Comics character, the son of Batman and Talia al Ghul, and the fifth Robin. Without Batman’s knowledge, Talia sped up the child’s aging using technology, making him a 10-year-old in less than five years. Damian was trained by her and the League of Assassins to become a skilled killer and a respected member of the League.

When he was finally ready, Talia let him go to Gotham and meet his father. Batman was surprised to see the child, but he tried his best to get to know him and allowed the kid to become the new Robin. They didn’t work for a lot of time, as Batman was killed by Darkseid. But Dick Grayson, the first Robin, assumed the mantle of the hero and teamed up with Damian as his Robin.

Throughout the years, Damian became a huge part of the DC Comics universe and one of the most important Batfamily members. As of now, Damian is a very popular character, having appeared in more than 500 comics, and he recently got a solo series titled Robin. You can find many of his adventures in comics like Batman and Robin, Teen Titans, Super Sons, Deathstroke, and more.

Why is Damian Wayne in The Brave and The Bold?

James Gunn announced The Brave and The Bold movie as a project of DCU’s new phase: Gods & Monsters. It’ll follow Bruce Wayne as Batman and Damian as Robin. Like in the comics, Damian will be quite violent and impatient, so Batman will have to deal with him and put him in line, teaching the boy how to be a real hero.

The movie will receive a lot of inspiration from the Grant Morrisons comics following Batman and Robin.

- This article was updated on January 31st, 2023