What is The Brave and The Bold? James Gunn’s DCU Bat Family Origin Explained

The Brave and The Bold is a new animated series that is the introduction of the DCU’s Batman. The live-action The Batman movie isn’t going to tie in officially with the DCU where The Brave and The Bold will. James Gunn has recently revealed a 10-year plan for the DCU with movies and shows to look forward to like Creature Commandos. Here is what The Brave and The Bold is.

What is The Brave and The Bold?

The Brave and The Bold is the introduction of Batman and the Bat family to the DCU. It is an animated series, but like many of the other live-action and animated series in the DCU moving forward, the stories and voice actors will go back and forth between live-action and animated. The TV show is based on Grant Morrison’s Batman comics.

The story centers on Batman and his son Damien Wayne who is Robin. In this story, Robin is a rebellious assassin and Batman needs to get him in line and team him how to be a superhero. James Gunn also confirmed that this will be the beginning of the Bat family in the DCU which means we will likely see other superheroes like Batgirl and possibly Nightwing.

The Brave and The Bold Release Date

Unfortunately, we don’t have a release date for The Brave and The Bold yet. Since this announcement came at the later end of James Gunn’s DCU Slate announcement, we can guess that The Brave and The Bold to release around 2025 at the earliest.

We will keep you updated with news and stories about The Brave and The Bold as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for more.

- This article was updated on January 31st, 2023