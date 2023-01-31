James Gunn has updated the world with an eight to ten year plan for the DCU and one of the first projects we will see is called Creature Commandos. If you know nothing about Creature Commandos, that’s okay because neither does anyone else. Well, the comic book lovers definitely know who Creature Commandos are, but after reading this, so will you.

Who Are the Creature Commandos in James Gunn’s DCU Slate?

According to the comics, the Creature Commandos are a team of monsters and superhumans that fought in World War II. We aren’t sure if James Gunn will set the upcoming animated Creatures Commando show in World War II, modern times, or in the future.

There have been many members of Creature Commandos in the comics throughout the years, but there are seven Creature Commandos in James Gunn’s upcoming DCU show. The Creature Commandos are going to be Rick Flag Sr., Nina Mazursky, Dr. Phosphorus, Eric Frankenstein, G.I. Robot, The Bride of Frankenstein, and Weasel who is from Suicide Squad.

When Will Creature Commandos Air?

There is no official release date for Creature Commandos just yet since the James Gunn DCU Slate just got revealed. We will keep you updated when we know.

We do know that Creature Commandos is going to be an animated series within the DCU. Also, the animated voice actors for the Creature Commandos characters will also play the character in live-action movies and shows, which indicates that a possible Creature Commandos live-action series or movie could also be in the works.

James Gunn has written and finished the Creature Commandos animated show, so we can expect it to come fairly soon. We can’t wait to watch what looks to be a really fascinating team of creatures work together for good.

- This article was updated on January 31st, 2023