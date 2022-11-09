The Gentlemen Series: Release Date, Cast, and Everything to Know

The Gentlemen is getting a Netflix series.

The Gentlemen was a box office hit in 2019 from director Guy Ritchie, featuring an action-comedy plot with a stellar ensemble cast. With the story of cannabis looking to sell his business, encountering numerous schemes and attempts on his life in the process, this film impressed critics and audience, and made $115 million at the worldwide box office. While it certainly didn’t contend with the gross sales of Avengers: Endgame it has left enough of an impression to inspire a Netflix series set in the same world. You might be wondering when you can see The Gentlemen series on Netflix, and who is in it.

The Gentlemen Netflix Series: Release Date

The Gentlemen on Netflix does not have a clear release window yet for the series, but with production having begun on November 7, 2022, in London, it’ll likely be 2023 or later. With original director Guy Ritchie involved in 4 other film projects at the moment including Disney’s Hercules, it’s uncertain how soon this series will premiere.

The Gentlemen: Cast

With the series diving into the politics of the cannabis business and not featuring the original film’s cast, you might be wondering what the noteworthy names are for this series. Below is the current cast involved with The Gentlemen on Netflix:

Theo James as Eddie Horniman

as Vinnie Jones as Geoff Seacombe

as Kaya Scodelario as Susie Glass

as Daniel Ings as Freddy Horniman

as Joely Richardson as Lady M

as Giancarlo Esposito as TBA

Peter Serafinowicz as TBA

Theo James will be the lead character, Eddie Horniman, whose family inheritance includes the biggest European weed farm connected to Mickey Pearson from the original film. So far the only roles revealed are Jones’ character as Geoff Seacombe, the Horniman estate’s groundskeeper, Scodelario as Susie Glass and connected to Pearson’s drug business, Ings as Eddie’s brother Freddy, and Richardson as Lady M, their mother. Unsurprisingly, Vinnie Jones appears on this list, as he has frequently collaborated with Guy Ritchie since his film debut, Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels.

Will the Gentlemen on Netflix Be Like the Film?

While the original ensemble cast including Matthew McConaughey, Colin Farrell, Henry Golding, Charlie Hunnam, and more, won’t feature, the series will still feature in the world of The Gentlemen. Additionally, Ritchie will serve as the creator and co-writer of the series, directing 2 episodes and writing the rest along with Matthew Read. It appears to be faithful to the original, especially with Ritchie at the helm, so for fans of the 2019 original film, you’ll be treated to a fun ride.

- This article was updated on November 9th, 2022