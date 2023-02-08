The Hogwarts Legacy and Harry Potter Timeline, Explained

Images: Warner Bros. Pictures, Warner Bros. Games

Hogwarts Legacy is the year’s biggest video game release so far, with players abuzz around the world as they finally get a chance to explore Hogwarts the way they always wanted. The game promises unprecedented freedom while players chart their paths as students of the famous school of witchcraft and wizardry. But for those wondering where this takes place in the greater Harry Potter universe, it’s a fair question, especially if you’re looking for familiar characters to crop up. Hogwarts Legacy is the hottest topic in AAA gaming right now, but where does it sit on the Harry Potter timeline?

Where is Hogwarts Legacy on the Harry Potter Timeline?

Hogwarts Legacy takes place in 1890, a full 101 years before the events of the first Harry Potter novel according to the timeline, with Philosopher’s Stone taking place in 1991. The Harry Potter timeline is fairly vast but clear-cut about where Hogwarts Legacy falls, as shown below:

990-1000 C.E.: Creation of Hogwarts

~1000 C.E.: Salazar Slytherin departs Hogwarts

1200-1300 C.E.: The creation of the Deathly Hallows

1890 C.E.: Events of Hogwarts Legacy

1899 C.E.: Albus Dumbledore Meets Gellert Grindelwald

1905-1945 C.E.: Grindelwald Finds the Elder Wand and Attempts World Domination

1938-1981 C.E.: The Rise and Fall of Voldemort

1981-1998 C.E.: Life and Timeline of Harry Potter

1998-2021: Post-Harry Potter years

While the stories and timeline of the Wizarding World aren’t quite as intense and ambitious as other fandoms’ timelines, they have an intense fan following which can’t be ignored. The world of Hogwarts Legacy includes a young student Albus Dumbledore and a Hogwarts previously never seen on the screen, either in-game or in film form.

Hogwarts Legacy releases on February 10, 2023, for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S, with an April 4, 2023 release date for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and July 25, 2023 release date for Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on February 8th, 2023