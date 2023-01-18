The Vans x One Piece Collaboration Will Have You Travel the Grand Line in Style

In November 2022, Vans announced it partnered with the popular Japanese anime series Once Piece with a collection of footwear and apparel. This collection will highlight the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy as they attempt to find the legendary treasure, One Piece, through the series’ most iconic moments. This is a fantastic collaboration that highlights the success of Vans as one of the original action sports apparel lines and One Piece as the longest-running manga series. The two big giants in their respective industries have joined forces to create their own legendary treasure. Here is everything you need to know about the Vanx x One Piece collaboration that will allow you to travel the Grand Line in style.

The Vans’ classic Sk8-Hi Punk Hazard shoe now features a 360-degree graphic that wraps from the shoe’s lateral side, showing the fire side of the island, to the medial side, showing the frozen side of the island. Additional shoe styles are inspired by the heritage Americana nautical style that is made with a jute fabric, include the Authentic and Old School, which feature images like personal symbols of the show’s logo and main characters, iconic wanted posters with their bounties, several Devil Fruits, and accurate illustrations of your favorite characters, like Nico Robin. They even offer baby shoes for those young anime lovers in the making.

Already have a pair of sneakers that you love? Don’t worry because the Vans x One Piece collection isn’t limited to shoes. You will also find trendy t-shirts, jackets, backpacks, hats, and crew socks. This means you can rep your favorite anime however you see fit in apparel worthy of the Pirate King.

The One Piece manga is available to read on Viz Media.

The One Piece anime and movies are currently available on popular streaming platforms like Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu.

- This article was updated on January 18th, 2023