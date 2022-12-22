This New Manga Series Mixes Traditional Shonen Action and Gothic Horror Elements With Fascinating Results

Fabricant 100 is a new Shonen Jump manga series that breaks the mold. It has an exciting premise and dark art style and mixes traditional Shonen action and gothic horror elements with fascinating results that horror fans will surely appreciate. Fabricant 100 is written and illustrated by Daisuke Enoshima, who is best known for his work on Atama no nai Faturai and Suki Kurui. Since the anime just started, this is also an opportunity to discover a Shonen Jump anime that doesn’t already have hundreds or thousands of chapters and anime adaptions with many episodes.

If you are a huge horror fan, this may be the manga series to get you interested in the Shonen Jump manga. The fresh take on Frankenstein shows how human creations, unethical science experiments, and the obsession with perfection can go very wrong. But, of course, there is everything you can expect from a shonen jump manga series, so fans of that genre will also like Fabricant 100.

What is Fabricant 100 About?

Description: A doctor once fixated on creating the “ideal human being.” After the doctor’s death, his fabricant creations start attacking humans to attain the perfect body. When these fabricants murder Ashibi Yao’s entire family, he sets out on a journey of revenge accompanied by the doctor’s final creation, Fabricant 100. Yao survived because he made a deal with Fabricant 100 that it could take over his body when he comes of age, but it must first help him wipe out every other Fabricant on Earth.

Where Can I Read Fabricant 100?

You can read Fabricant 100 on Viz Media’s website. Like Chainsaw Man, you can read the latest three chapters free, but you will need a subscription to read the rest. As of now, there are only three chapters, so if you read it now, you won’t technically need a subscription! Viz Media releases new chapters of Fabricant 100 weekly, so check back with Attack of the Fanboy for content from this fantastic new manga series.

- This article was updated on December 22nd, 2022