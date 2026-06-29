UK ratings body used AI in an historic first to classify HBO Max’s entire catalog

The British Board of Film Classification has deployed a custom AI tool for the first time to handle the classification of the entire HBO Max library, Variety reported. This marks a significant shift in how the organization processes content, as it prepared for the platform to launch in the U.K. earlier this year.

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According to the 2025 annual report, the BBFC classified the whole HBO Max catalogue in just six months. The board stated that this same task would have required approximately 1,570 compliance officer working days if done manually. The body highlighted this as a massive leap in efficiency and how AI can take on the heavy lifting of sorting through massive amounts of data.

The way the system works is actually quite smart because it doesn’t remove the human element entirely. The AI tool generates detailed metadata that points out specific compliance issues, such as language, nudity, or violence, for human review. It is important to note that the final age ratings and the specific content advice remain the sole responsibility of the BBFC officers. I think this is the right approach, as it keeps the expert judgment where it belongs while letting the machine handle the tedious scanning.

Beyond this AI milestone, the BBFC had a record-breaking year for cinema

The board classified 1,315 feature films for cinema release in 2025, which is the highest number in its 113-year history. This figure actually surpassed the previous record of 1,256 films set in 2024. When you look at the breakdown of these ratings, the 15 classification was the most common, covering 45% of submissions. The 12A rating followed closely at 35%, while the 18 classification remained the least common, accounting for just 4% of the films submitted for cinema release.

Phil Clapp, chief executive of the U.K Cinema Association, noted the significance of these numbers. “The BBFC classifying a record-breaking 1,315 feature films in 2025 highlights the resilience and vitality of the UK cinema sector,” he said.

U.K. Ratings Body Used AI For First Time to Classify HBO Max's Entire Library https://t.co/F6MMFL9H9Y — Variety (@Variety) June 28, 2026

He added that the data reflects how people are choosing to spend their time, specifically pointing to the rise of younger audiences heading to the big screen. He also mentioned, “The role of the BBFC is now more important than ever in providing the trusted age ratings and expert content advice that cinema-goers have always relied upon.”

It is also worth noting that 2025 marked the fifth anniversary of the partnership between the BBFC and Netflix. This self-rating collaboration was the first of its kind for a streaming service. It ensured that the entire Netflix U.K. catalogue matches the board’s classification guidelines.

This model has proven to be quite influential, as it has since been adopted by other services. It shows that even a 113-year-old organization can adapt to the digital age without compromising on the standards that viewers rely on for content advice.

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