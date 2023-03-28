Image: Wit Studio and MAPPA

Are you looking for Vinland Saga Episode 13 Spoilers and Release Timeline? Episode 12 was pretty bloody because Thorgil killed the guards. Canute learns that Ketil’s family escaped and is heading to his farm. We also didn’t see Thorfinn in this episode, leaving us all missing his presence. All Vinland Saga fans eagerly await the next episode, but a week is a long time to get these questions answered. However, if that is too long to answer these questions, we have the Vinland Saga Episode 13 spoilers and release timeline that will answer any questions about the next episode.

Vinland Saga Episode 13 Spoiler s

No spoilers have yet been released about Vinland Saga Episode 13, but you can watch the preview below.

We will update this guide if any Vinland Saga Episode 13 spoilers are dropped before release.

Vinland Saga Episode 13 Release Timeline

Vinland Saga Episode 13 will be released at 12:30 AM JST on Tuesday, April 5, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

09:30 AM PDT Monday, April 4

10:30 AM MDT Monday, April 4

11:30 AM CDT Monday, April 4

12:30 PM EDT Monday, April 4

2:30 PM BRT Monday, April 4

5:30 PM GMT Monday, April 4

7:30 PM CEST Monday, April 4

10:00 PM IST Monday, April 4

11:30 PM ICT Monday, April 4

12:30 AM PHT Monday, April 4

12:30 AM JST Tuesday, April 5

Note: This list accounts for the one-hour delay from the initial Japanese airing to the world premiere.

Where Can I Watch Vinland Saga Episode 13 ?

All Vinland Saga Season 2 episodes will be released weekly on streaming platforms like Netflix and Crunchy Roll. However, you will need a subscription to watch the latest episodes on these platforms. Season 2 of Vinland Saga will have 24 episodes, so we have just hit the halfway point. If you were on the fence about subscribing, now is the time.

- This article was updated on March 28th, 2023