Image: DC, Warner Bros. Discovery

As promised, on January 31, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn unveiled the upcoming DC Universe slate of films, which will essentially act as a soft reboot of the cinematic universe. Amongst multiple hyped announcements, Gunn teased that Viola Davis will return in her role as A.R.G.U.S. head Amanda Waller.

Davis, who was last seen in Gunn’s Peacemaker TV series, will star in her own live-action show titled, ‘Waller.’ As per the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director, Davis “is gonna team up with the members of team Peacemaker.”

Viola Davis’ Return As Waller – Hints In Announcement

In Gunn’s announcement, the DC Studios co-CEO mentioned that the live-action TV series would be written by Christal Henry (Watchmen) and Jeremy Carver (Doom Patrol). Gunn further hyped the project and said: “It is a fantastic story that’s out of this world, and I can’t wait for people to see it.”

While not much is known about this Peacemaker spinoff, it is expected to precede the second season of the John Cena-led series. As Gunn is currently associated with his Superman Legacy live-action film project, Waller is likely to sit between the events of Peacemaker Season 1 and 2, timeline-wise.

Image: DC Studios, Warner Bros. Discovery

Furthermore, during the announcement, the cover of Suicide Squad Vol 1 #39 was used in the background. This particular cover art by Geof Isherwood featured Amanda Waller in handcuffs. Additionally, in the comic titled “Dead Issue,” the former A.R.G.U.S. Head was arrested for her controversial choices while running Task Force X.

In the comic issue written by John Ostrander and Kim Yale, Waller spent around a year in jail for her crimes. As per the events of Peacemaker Season 1, Waller’s daughter Leota Adebayo exposed her mother’s plans with Task Force X, Butterflies, and other potential A.R.G.U.S. details. Depending on whether the events of Peacemaker Season 1 and Gunn’s The Suicide Squad will still carry relevance after the soft reboot, this expose will have drastic consequences for Waller. This may lead to her being arrested, like in Suicide Squad Vol 1 #39.

The release date, expected plot details, Waller’s connection to the upcoming DCU, and the cast are unknown. However, Gunn’s wife, Jennifer Holland, is expected to appear as Emilia Harcourt, as the character is heavily associated with Waller and A.R.G.U.S.

- This article was updated on January 31st, 2023